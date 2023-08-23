Savour authentic Onam meal at Novotel Mumbai's Sunday Brunch

Dive into the vibrant taste palette of Kerala during this festive Onam season, courtesy of Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach's exclusive Onam Sunday Brunch to be held on August 27. Immerse yourself in the tapestry of Kerala's cultural heritage while indulging in a splendid assortment of mouthwatering dishes, thoughtfully curated by the culinary prowess of Chef Jerson Fernandes.

Onam meal at Novotel Mumbai

Embark on a gastronomic journey as you delve into a vibrant array of appetisers, featuring the exquisite Kerala Style Paneer Pollichathu, which strikes a harmonious chord of spices, and the Dakshani Murg Tikka, a delightful ensemble of succulent chicken steeped in local flavours. Relish the Elaneer Pudding—a delicate dessert infused with coconut essence that embodies Kerala's sweet traditions—and savour the Shahi Tukda with Coconut Oil, a decadent reinterpretation of a timeless dessert.

Whether you're drawn to the bold intensity of the Zesty Mutton Coconut Pepper Fry or drawn towards the subtler notes of the Nadan Kohzi Curry, the Onam Brunch ensures a culinary experience that's destined to linger on your taste buds.

Rs. 2800 upwards. At The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

On August 27. From 12:00 noon to 04:00 pm

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada