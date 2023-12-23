Savour the Christmas brunch menus at these restaurants in Mumbai 

Santa has granted all our wishes as this year, Christmas falls on Monday! The best way to celebrate this day is to sleep in till noon, savour the long weekend and get ready for a sumptuous brunch that will make your day. Here are some of the restaurants in Mumbai where you can relish the mouthwatering brunch.



one8 Commune, Juhu

Reflecting cricketer Virat Kohli's intensity, one8 Commune offers a stylish Christmas brunch. The extensive brunch menu includes Cheese Platters, Winter Salad, Corn on the Cob, Paneer Oilvette, Caprese style flatbread and many more culinary delights. Desserts like Yule Log Cake, Tres Leches, Stollen cake and Hazelnut Vegan Torte add a sweet touch to the festive celebration. It is an ideal destination for those seeking a blend of sophistication and delectable flavours.



Meal for two: INR 2,500



The Coconut Boy, Bandra You can celebrate the festive season with The Coconut Boy's Christmas delights! Indulge in the rich flavours of Goan specialities, from the savoury Christmas Special Mutton Chili Fry to the mouthwatering Warm Goan Bebinca with Vanilla Ice Cream. Spice up your holiday feast with the Grilled Pork Chop Vindaloo and savour the Christmas vibes with a slice of their special Christmas Cake. Don't forget to treat your taste buds to the exquisite Portuguese Serradura for a sweet ending to your festive celebrations at The Coconut Boy!

Meal for two: INR 2,000

Neuma, Colaba

Neuma is offering a Christmas special brunch that transcends the ordinary. From traditional favourites to modern twists, the brunch includes Truffle Scrambled Eggs, Shakshuka, Cheese Bread Pudding, Warm Broccoli Salad, Truffle Fettucini, Baked Mac n Cheese and many such delicacies. Apart from this, they also have a varied selection of cocktails and spirits.

Meal for two: INR 2,500

All Saints, Khar

Experience a distinctive Christmas celebration at All Saints Restaurant with their exclusive Sinners X'Mas brunch. Indulge in the delight of their signature à la carte lunch, featuring live Santa mascots and a special live counter curated by Head Chef, Santosh Nayak. Their iconic à la carte menu includes delicious delicacies such as Classic Saints Watermelon Salad to the bold Tuna Nicoise Salad with its lemony zing. Their Open Toast section takes you on a rollercoaster of flavours. Mutabal Focaccia and Ceviche Avocado Toast are not just dishes; they're bursts of ecstasy on sourdough. They also have a separate menu dedicated to expertly crafted cocktails which will elevate your festive experience.

Meal for two: INR 1,800



Ditas, Lower Parel

Christmas Brunch is a heartwarming tradition that combines the joy of the holiday season with the pleasure of enjoying a leisurely meal with loved ones. At Ditas, the experience is elevated with a special seasonal menu that features a delightful mix of festive flavours. Imagine savouring unique dishes, and sipping on new, creatively mixed cocktails and mocktails, all while surrounded by enchanting Christmas decor. This time of year, brunch becomes more than just a meal; it's an opportunity to create lasting memories and indulge in the festive spirit that makes the holiday season so special.

Meal for two: INR 3,500

Amazonia, BKC

Looking for some delicious options for your Christmas Brunch and Dinner? Check out Amazonia. The Live Turkey Stall for Christmas offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes like Turkey Tacos, Turkey Pizza, BBQ Pulled Turkey Sliders, and more. The cocktail menu includes the Snow Man, Candy Stick, My Wish, Santa My Friend, and Merry Christmas. For those looking for non-alcoholic options, the mocktail menu features the Jammy Ginger and Yammy Passion.

Meal for two: INR 2,000

Nara Thai, Bandra

Amidst the frosty embrace of winter, guests can revel in the enchanting charm of Nara’s old-town wonderland—a gleaming tapestry of timeless elegance. Savour the flavours of the season, dining beneath a starry canopy with trails of lights painting the sky in a luminescent dance. Their festive menu is a symphony of flavours, with cocktails and mulled wine to warm the heart, bidding farewell to the year that has been and welcoming the one to come.

Meal for two: INR 3,000

Juliette Ristorante & Bar, Andheri

Juliette Ristorante & Bar has an all-new Christmas menu, featuring enticing additions like Creamy Swiss Chard Korean Skillet and Spicy Asparagus Turnover. Seafood lovers can dive into the coastal indulgence of Skillet Shrimps and Orzo, capturing the essence of the sea with every bite. Their holiday twist on the classic pizza, the Smoked Chicken Mousse Pizza, offers a unique and smoky flavour profile that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. You can quench your thirst with the Pommys Cosmo, a refreshing and vibrant concoction that adds a splash of colour to your celebrations.

Meal for two: INR 2,500



