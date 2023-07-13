Calcutta Chronicles in Mumbai: We deliver a preview of culinary traditions

The long-awaited opening of Calcutta Chronicles beckons you to savour each moment, creating memories that will linger on your taste buds long after your stop. Nestled amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Powai Galleria Mall, Mumbai, a new culinary harbour emerges, entrancing the senses of food enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Allow us to introduce you to Calcutta Chronicles, a restaurant that takes you on an unforgettable pilgrimage through the rich culinary heritage of the City of Joy. Within its inviting walls, an enticing array of dishes awaits, inspired by the diverse cultural influences that have shaped Calcutta’s cuisine over the years. From the refined tastes of Bengali delicacies to the tantalising spices inherited from Mughal, British, and Chinese traditions, Calcutta Chronicles promises a dining experience that harmoniously blends the past with the flavours of the future.

Step inside Calcutta Chronicles, where time-honoured recipes and innovative gastronomy converge to create an exquisite symphony of flavours. The menu is a testament to the city’s culinary palette, offering an impressive selection of both beloved classics and daring culinary creations. Prepare to be drawn to the aroma of spices and the fiery colours that adorn each dish, a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into every creation. Whether you prefer to stick to familiar favourites or embark on a daring adventure of new tastes, Calcutta Chronicles caters to your desires, ensuring that vegetarians and non-vegetarians, Bengalis and Non-Bengalis alike, find something truly delightful to savour.

What sets Calcutta Chronicles apart is its unwavering dedication to preserving the authenticity of Calcutta's culinary heritage while embracing the innovations of the future. Behind the scenes, a team of talented chefs, armed with age-old recipes and a passion for culinary exploration, breathe new life into traditional dishes, infusing them with contemporary twists that surprise and delight. Each plate is a work of art, a symphony of flavours that pays homage to Calcutta's vibrant history while celebrating the possibilities of today. Calcutta Chronicles invites both traditionalists and adventurous food lovers to come together and revel in the harmonious fusion of time-honoured tradition and cutting-edge creativity.

Beyond the tantalising dishes, the ambience of Calcutta Chronicles envelops diners in an enchanting journey through time and culture. The elegant yet lively decor transports you to the heart of Calcutta itself, with subtle touches of architectural marvels and cultural motifs adorning the walls.

The moment you step inside, you’re greeted by warm smiles and the genuine hospitality that Calcutta is known for. The friendly and attentive staff ensure that every aspect of your dining experience is met with care, making you feel right at home. Indulge in iconic delights like the Victoria Ghoogni Chaat & Pav, where the combination of flavours explodes in your mouth, or surrender to the temptation of the sumptuous Katla Dom Jhol, a dish that embodies the essence of Calcutta’s culinary history. With every bite, you are transported to the streets of Calcutta, immersing yourself in the storied past of this enchanting city.



