Mumbai’s Bayroute celebrates five years of culinary excellence

Bayroute's fifth anniversary menu will be available in its five outlets across Mumbai

Celebrating its fifth anniversary of the culinary cruise, Bayroute, the acclaimed Middle Eastern restaurant in Mumbai, has announced its special menu that showcases the very best of authentic Mediterranean flavours. The fifth-anniversary menu will offer delicacies from these five countries in five outlets across Mumbai and be available for five weeks.

The restaurant offers a wide range of delicious dishes, each blending traditional Mediterranean flavours with modern twists. The limited-edition menu promises to transport diners to the heart of the Middle East, from Constantinople in Ancient Turkey to the sands and snow of Persia, from the height of the Greek Empire to the fortresses and temples of Pharaohs in Egypt, and to the warm, sunny, lanes in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Also read: Learn the art of mixology from world-renowned bartender Shingo Gokan in Pune and Goa

“Bayroute's fifth-anniversary menu is not just a celebration; it's our promise to continue enchanting your taste buds with the very best of Mediterranean cuisine. We promise to keep pushing boundaries, to surprise you with flavours you've never experienced before, and to remain committed to authenticity,” said Shaad Randhawa, founder of Bayroute. “In these five years, Bayroute has become more than just a restaurant; it's a testament to the magic of Mediterranean cuisine. Our legacy is built on the foundation of authenticity, creativity, and the love of food,” he added.

Some of the delicacies include Turkish Baked Jacket Potato, classic mezze platters with a variety of dips like hummus, baba ganoush, and tabbouleh, Egyptian semolina cake with coconut flakes and Persian Tulumba made with fried pastries. You can also try out a Greek dessert — chocolate cheesecake paired with fruit coulis and berry compotes.

There’s an array of cocktails for you to try out like Karkadeh, the traditional drink of Egypt, a Greek summer with Santorini or Let’s Date — made with smoked medjool dates from Lebanon. You can also mix it up with Turkish Malt Viski, and the colourful Moroccan Negroni- both made with real coffee.

On till November 30, 2023

Price for two: INR 2,000



Also read: Marriott Executive Apartments brings Kashmiri Wazwan to Navi Mumbai