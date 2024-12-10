This diner brings winter wonderland to Mumbai with a Après-ski-inspired menu

Imagine experiencing the fun of skiing slopes or the warm fire in the heart of Mumbai. Making the most of the season, Kyma, one of the most innovative diners collaborates with Zeba Kohli to bring a winter menu inspired by the tradition of Apres-Ski. The new menu is all about Velvet Hot Chocolat, Cold Chocolat Trio, Fiery Cocoa, Eggless Nog, Mulled Wine, Après-Ski Fashioned along with comfort foods like Fondue Du Chocolat, Snowfall Mochi Bites, Blue Pea Bliss Bao, Sour Cream Ski Baked Potato and Elf’s Garden Za’atar Mezze, to name a few.