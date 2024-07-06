Bandra's new bohemian cafe embraces sustainability and vegetarian delights

Bandra West, famous for its lively and varied food scene, has added a new highlight to its dining choices. Craft of Food 2.0, a charming boho-style all-day dining and coffee spot, has launched on Waterfield Road, offering a delightful retreat for both food enthusiasts and coffee lovers.
Craft of Food 2.0 is designed to captivate visitors with its soothing Bohemian decor and quirky yet classy interiors. The atmosphere aims to create a serene and welcoming space, making it an ideal spot for relaxed dining, catching up with friends, or simply enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of coffee.
The cafe offers an entirely health-friendly vegetarian menu with vegan and Jain options. The café’s culinary offerings are diverse and thoughtfully curated to cater to various palates.
Curated by Chef Sourabh Das, the extensive menu features specialties such as the Brazilian Acai Bowl, a refreshing and nutritious mix of acai berries garnished with fresh fruits and granola; the Buddha Bowl, a wholesome combination of grains, greens, and proteins for a balanced meal; Som Tam, a vibrant and spicy Thai green papaya salad; Ratatouille Bruschetta, a delightful twist on classic bruschetta topped with flavorful ratatouille; Gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, soft and pillowy gnocchi served in a rich and tangy tomato sauce; and Quattro Formaggi Fries, crispy fries topped with a blend of four cheeses for a gooey, indulgent treat.
One of the main highlights of their menu is the diverse selection of vegetarian desserts. These include the Sticky Toffee Pudding, a moist and rich dessert served with a delightful toffee sauce; Mascarpone & Coffee, a creamy and luxurious treat that blends the richness of mascarpone with the familiar warmth of coffee; and Betty Apple Crumble, a cozy and satisfying apple crumble, ideal for concluding any meal on a sweet note.
Meal for two: approximately INR 1,000