Bandra's new bohemian cafe embraces sustainability and vegetarian delights

Bandra West, famous for its lively and varied food scene, has added a new highlight to its dining choices. Craft of Food 2.0, a charming boho-style all-day dining and coffee spot, has launched on Waterfield Road, offering a delightful retreat for both food enthusiasts and coffee lovers.

Craft of Food 2.0 is designed to captivate visitors with its soothing Bohemian decor and quirky yet classy interiors. The atmosphere aims to create a serene and welcoming space, making it an ideal spot for relaxed dining, catching up with friends, or simply enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of coffee.