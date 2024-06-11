Unveiling the spirit of Goa with Morjim's newest bar

Nestled in the quaint lanes of Morjim, YAAR identifies as the first multi-experiential space offering a comprehensive outing over modern Indian cuisine and well-crafted drinks.
The aim of this space is to introduce an unconventional concept: a multi-experiential property within a Zostel and seek to bring the Zostel community to Goa for the first time, offering unique features such as an island bar by the pool, a premium classroom bar designed for cocktails and conversations, and an underground club atmosphere known as the Spoiler Room.
Spread across 3,000 sq.ft., YAAR welcomes guests with a cozy outdoor nook through an arched door leading into a doodled passageway lit with overhead rattan lampshades.
It boasts two cocktail destinations beginning with the Island Bar, which embarks on a ‘Scooty Ride’ that traces a liquid map across Goa with drinks to give you a taste of the terrain.
Some of their signature cocktails include Chorizo Old Fashion, paying tribute to the renowned Lazarus Coelho Goan Sausages in Arpora, Bebinca Killer cocktail to immerse in the vibrant markets of Mapusa, Passionfruit Cosmo Sour to experience the zest of Goa's capital, Panaji, and Fenni Fizz cocktail celebrating the countryside of Cuelim, among other cocktails.
Then you enter The Classroom Bar, which takes a front seat with infusions steeped over weeks, fresh ingredients handpicked from the best markets, and fermented to bring out nuanced flavors, and offers a premium mixology session.
The chalkboard menu reveals five daily cocktails, inviting guests to observe, inquire, and taste the ever-changing world of creative cocktails. This bar aims to educate the palate under the tutelage of talented mixology professors, encouraging both seasoned cocktail enthusiasts and curious newcomers to dive into the conversation.
The kitchen story of YAAR understands the cravings that hit you on a holiday, especially when you're in a Goa state of mind. The menu is a playful combination of comfort and hearty portions. A glimpse of some of their signature dishes includes Smoke Avocado Bharta, Thecha Chicken Wings, Rasam Fish Ceviche and Poe Andra style chicken 65.
This experiential bar is eager to play an active role in creating the ultimate Goa album for its diners with its unconventional activities like Passage Party, Parking lot Party, Rock Live Bands, Live Music Gigs, and a lot more.
Meal for two: INR 2,500. At Pushkin House, next to Zostel, Madhlavado, Morjim, Goa.
Sunday to Wednesday - 12:00 pm to 1:00 am|8:00 am to 11:30 am (Breakfast Specials)
Thursday to Saturday - 12:00 pm to 4:00 am | 8:00 am to 11:30 am (Breakfast Specials)