Unveiling the spirit of Goa with Morjim's newest bar

Nestled in the quaint lanes of Morjim, YAAR identifies as the first multi-experiential space offering a comprehensive outing over modern Indian cuisine and well-crafted drinks.

The aim of this space is to introduce an unconventional concept: a multi-experiential property within a Zostel and seek to bring the Zostel community to Goa for the first time, offering unique features such as an island bar by the pool, a premium classroom bar designed for cocktails and conversations, and an underground club atmosphere known as the Spoiler Room.