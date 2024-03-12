6 instagrammable restaurants in Mumbai you should check out now

The world of dining has undergone a phenomenal change in recent times, with more and more restaurants focusing on creating an ambiance that is truly breathtaking. Dining out is no longer just about the food, it's about the complete experience, and that's why people are now choosing restaurants based on their decor and vibe.
Whether it's an intimate date, a casual hangout with friends, or a family gathering, the surroundings play an important role in creating the perfect Instagram-worthy moment. So, if you're on the lookout for a restaurant that offers interiors that are truly captivating, here are some must-visit places that will take your dining experience to the next level:
The Nines is a fine-dining restaurant in Juhu with stunning interiors and a well crafted menu that fuses global influences from Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, and Western cuisines. The restaurant's 14,000 sq. ft. space features distinct areas like the Green Room, Skylight Bar, Private Dining Room, and scenic balcony, perfect for family get-togethers and parties. The grand Dome adds a touch of gothic architecture to the restaurant's already impressive decor.
Escape the rush of busy restaurants and enter Amazonia, a lush rainforest oasis exuding glamour and tropical vibes. The glass-fronted restaurant features metal screens, hanging plants, exotic flora, and gargantuan animals as centrepieces and section dividers. The decor is a modern interpretation of the Amazon with a predominantly green bar area, Pantone's magenta pink, and tropical-themed artwork. Delicious and innovative multi-cuisine satisfies your taste buds while the lively atmosphere is infectious.
one8 Commune is a casual dining space owned by Virat Kohli in Juhu. Its rustic decor, located in the late Kishore Kumar's old house, makes it a great spot to unwind. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating and an autographed bar area. one8 Commune's kitchen serves a range of global cuisines crafted with passion and precision.
Cray Craft in Andheri, Marol is a beautiful restaurant designed for food lovers and enthusiasts. The elegant woodwork, sophisticated furniture, and charming clay lights and pots create a warm and cosy atmosphere. The bar area features tall stools and sofas, while the dining area boasts low sofas and chairs. Cray Craft offers a diverse menu with dishes like Indian and Asian.
Koa is a Bohemian-themed restaurant in Juhu that has captured hearts in Thane and now aims to enthrall Mumbaikars. With a chic and alfresco design, it captures the beauty of the Mediterranean and Greece. Visiting Koa takes you back in time and is perfect for weekend getaways.
Experience Bali's exotic essence at Baliboo in Goregaon. The interior boasts a serene palette with 3D murals, a high-energy bar, and a striking elephant statue. It's the perfect place to take Instagram pictures. The menu blends Asian, Continental, and Indian inspirations, satisfying every palate. You can go to Baliboo and indulge in a tropical getaway, where every moment is unforgettable.