Mumbai gets its one of a kind Dessert Café

If you love desserts and keep having to dessert hoping for your favourites, then now is the time to put an end to it. The Dessert Republic Café, the first of its kind, in Bandra, which recently opened doors, consolidates all the innovative desserts under one roof. Whether you want shakes or ice creams or baked goodies, you will find them all. A vibrant and flavourful curation from around the globe makes the café unique and revolutionises the way you view and consume desserts.