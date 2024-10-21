This London-based lifestyle and café brand debuts in India

EL&N London, the internationally acclaimed lifestyle and café brand opened its first Indian outlet at Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 18. Known for its Instagram-worthy interiors and chic ambience, this marks the brand's highly anticipated entry into the Indian market, in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL).

Founded in 2017 by Alexandra Miller, EL&N (Eat, Live, and Nourish) has garnered global recognition for its signature pink decor, vibrant floral arrangements and stylish atmosphere, making it one of the world’s most photographed café brands. With over 37 outlets across cities like Paris, Milan, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur, EL&N's Mumbai location is poised to charm local food lovers and social media enthusiasts alike.

Spanning 2,130 sq. feet on the second floor of Jio World Plaza, the Mumbai café features bespoke design elements exclusive to the city, including a custom-made pink mesh chandelier, signature floral and foliage displays, neon quotes and elegant terrazzo and marble flooring. The iconic cake and coffee bar enhances the café’s unique fusion of fashion, food and style.

Founder Alexandra Miller expressed her excitement about the brand's Indian debut, “We are thrilled to open our doors at Jio World Plaza and introduce our brand to an exciting new market in partnership with Reliance Brands. This new concept brings our signature style to life in a fun and engaging way, making it the perfect destination for families, speciality coffee lovers, and those looking for an unforgettable dining experience.”

The Mumbai café will offer EL&N’s signature all-day menu, including popular items like smashed avocado toast, indulgent croissants and decadent cakes, while introducing exclusive dishes tailored to Indian tastes. The blend of high-quality speciality coffee, fashion-forward design, and a lively atmosphere promises an unmatched dining experience for Mumbai’s discerning audience.