Experience the essence of India at Bageecha's Indian Kebabs and Curries Festival at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

As the new year unfolds its first chapter, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach announces an enchanting

celebration of Indian flavours with its much-anticipated Indian Kebabs and Curries Festival at their

beloved seasonal beachfront outlet, Bageecha.

Nestled by the serene Juhu Beach and illuminated by dim, floating lights, Bageecha sets the stage for an

experience that transcends the ordinary. The gentle strumming of a live ghazal performance adds a

touch of cultural sophistication, creating a perfect ambience for both familial gatherings and romantic

date nights.

At the heart of this festival lies a masterfully crafted menu, conceived and brought to life by the talented

chefs at Bageecha. Apart from the classic ala carte dining options guests can choose from two set

menus, thoughtfully curated to cater to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates, alongside a

meticulously designed à la carte selection.

The non-vegetarian set meal is a delight for meat lovers. It begins with an array of starters like the

Jaituni Murg Tikka, Amritsari Chicken Finger, Lamb Seekh Kabab, Kasundi Fish Tikka, and Armada Taxa Jhinga. The main course features rich and flavorful dishes like Murgh Changezi, Dhaba Gosht, and Ajwaini Fish, accompanied by the signature Dal Bageecha and Dal Masala. The meal is completed with a choice of Tawa Biryani or Saada Chawal.

Bageecha, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Vegetarian gourmands are not left behind, with starters such as Tandoori Mushroom Double Dekar,

Rampuri Paneer Tikka, Subz Badami Seekh Kabab, Tandoor Malai Soya Chaap, and Chaharra Aloo. The main course includes Kadai Paneer, Subz Bowli Handi, Sarson Ka Saag, Dal Bageecha, and Dal Tadkka, served with Tarkari Biryani. Both menus are paired with an assortment of breads like Lachha Paratha, Chur-Chari Naan, Amritsari Kulcha, Tandoori Roti, and Rogani Naan.



The culinary journey culminates with irresistible desserts, including Rose Kulfi Falooda, Moong Dal Halwa, Sentra Rasmalai, Gulab Jamun, and a selection of customized ice creams.

Each dish at the festival is not just a meal; it’s a narrative of India’s rich culinary heritage, crafted with

passion and served with pride. From appetizers and mains to the sweet finale, the Indian Kebabs and

Curries Festival at Bageecha promises a dining experience that is as diverse and rich as India itself.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach extends a warm invitation to all food enthusiasts to join in this celebration

of flavours, spices, and culinary artistry.

On till 25th January. 7 pm onwards. Non-Vegetarian Set Menu: INR 2,699++ per person without alcohol. Vegetarian Set Menu: INR 2,499++ per person without alcohol.

