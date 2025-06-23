This new café in Bandra is quickly becoming the neighbourhood’s comfort corner

Bandra’s cosmopolitan neighborhood now has a new favourite hangout spot: a cosy and inviting café that delivers comfort for every taste and event. Whether you are a student grabbing a fast meal, a parent savouring brunch with the family or friends rendezvousing over coffee and carbs, Frozen Fun Café easily accommodates all.

What can you expect on the menu?

Open seven days a week, the café's menu effortlessly moves from relaxed breakfasts to decadent dinner. Morning classics such as omelettes and more vibrant options like the Beetroot Couscous Salad with feta and honey–lemon dressing, or the Super Millets Bowl with barley, roasted beets and creamy tzatziki, come during the morning.

The star of the culinary show is the Roman–style pizzas. Baked daily on a high–hydration, high–maturation dough, the pizzas have a light, airy consistency and outstanding digestibility — a masterclass in comfort food. But pizzas are just the beginning on the menu, which includes healthy bowls, house-made pastas, robust sandwiches and crisp brews. For sandwich lovers, there's the garden–fresh Farmer’s Sandwich to the dramatic Roast Lamb Sandwich topped with rocket and honey mustard. Pasta standouts include rich Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli, hand–rolled Tagliatelle with Lamb Ragu and the comforting ever–present baked Mac & Cheese.