Get a taste of American flavours in Mumbai this weekend

This Mumbai restaurant has a special American menu pop-up over this weekend
Get a taste of American flavours in Mumbai this weekend
The flavours of America have descended over the soil of Mumbai with the Classic American Bites menu at the Peshwa Pavilion at ITC Maratha. This special food festival comprises all that defines American flavours and dishes ranging from classic burgers to crispy fried chicken or hot dogs and lemon pies. This dinner buffet will be running over the weekend from March 7 – 9.

What: Classic American Bites

Where: ITC Maratha, Mumbai

When: March 7-9, 2025

Time: 7 pm – 11:30 pm (Fri and Sat) / 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm (Sun)

Price per person: Rs 3000+ (Fri and Sat) / Rs 3300+ (Sun)

