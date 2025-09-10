This Mumbai bar-and-café opens second outlet in Andheri

Mumbai’s iconic Red Box bar-and-café returns and is set to redefine the social scene in the city with the opening of its second outlet in Andheri. After a winning return at Juhu, China Gate Group is bringing its retro charm and legendary vibe to a fresh crowd, mixing nostalgic feels with a new, modern spin. This new place is set to be Mumbai’s go-to hangout, with limited-edition matcha-based delights.
The recently opened Red Box Cafe & Bar in Andheri aims to be a treat to the senses. A bakery shelf beckons with homemade breads and pastries, and a dessert area has indulgent options such as cheesecakes and lemon tarts. A matcha-based menu that includes strong lattes and interesting dishes combining tradition with innovative flavour is unique to the Andheri outlet. The decor combines bold red and white hues with eucalyptus wood, marble floors and ambient lighting to create a welcoming ambiance of warm booths and expansive tables.
The massive menu is designed to appeal to Mumbai’s diverse tastes. It begins with bespoke matcha drinks along with breakfast staples such as Kaya Butter Toast and Continental Breakfast Bowl. Starters comprise Avocado Mascarpone Tacos and Monterrey Jack Cheese Fondue. For dinner, visitors have Italian pastas and pizzas, Chinese meals such as Burnt Onion Jasmine Fried Rice or Indian favorites such as Bhatti ka Paneer. The bar offers an extensive range of high-end cocktails, mocktails and spirits like Bombay Sapphire and Glenfiddich 12 Years.
More than just a dining spot, the Andheri outpost aims to become a cultural hub. With live music nights, food festivals and community collaborations planned, Red Box is poised to build on its legacy and cement its place in Mumbai’s vibrant scene.