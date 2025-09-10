This Mumbai bar-and-café opens second outlet in Andheri

Mumbai’s iconic Red Box bar-and-café returns and is set to redefine the social scene in the city with the opening of its second outlet in Andheri. After a winning return at Juhu, China Gate Group is bringing its retro charm and legendary vibe to a fresh crowd, mixing nostalgic feels with a new, modern spin. This new place is set to be Mumbai’s go-to hangout, with limited-edition matcha-based delights.

Red Box Cafe & Bar opens second outlet in Andheri

The recently opened Red Box Cafe & Bar in Andheri aims to be a treat to the senses. A bakery shelf beckons with homemade breads and pastries, and a dessert area has indulgent options such as cheesecakes and lemon tarts. A matcha-based menu that includes strong lattes and interesting dishes combining tradition with innovative flavour is unique to the Andheri outlet. The decor combines bold red and white hues with eucalyptus wood, marble floors and ambient lighting to create a welcoming ambiance of warm booths and expansive tables.