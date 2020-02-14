To mark the Chinese New Year, Master Chef Liang Xiao Qing at Pan Asian, ITC Maratha, has curated a limited edition menu, Ode to Asia. The menu, infused with the elements of Asian cuisine, is slightly tilted towards the Chinese cuisine, an ode to his heritage and years of learning and mastering Sichuan, Guangdong and Beijing cooking style.

Pan Asian, ITC Maratha

We visited the pan-Asian restaurant to try the limited-edition menu and liked the oriental vibe that the place offers with its soft yellow lights, Chinese newspaper lanterns and wooden flooring. We began our feast with Sushi, which was served to us in vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian options. The spicy tuna roll and the crunchy veg roll won us over with their splash of flavours and we would recommend people who are not fond of Sushi to give these two a shot.

Chef Liang's limited edition menu, Ode to Asia

The next item served to us was their Tom Yam Kong soup, which was tangy but in a very subtle way. We then moved on to try their Korean Platter, a pork extravaganza with garlic, lettuce and mushroom, which was recommended to us by Chef Liang and we are glad to go by it. To end the meal on a sweeter note, we had lemon chocolate cake and pineapple compote, which was a perfect culmination of authentic oriental cuisine. During our time there, we also saw the making of hand-pulled noodles, which is a dying art in China.

Verdict: We loved the food here and would recommend you to visit this restaurant when you crave for some authentic and delicious oriental food.

Price for two: Rs 6000