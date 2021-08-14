Food for a cause: The Bombay Canteen hosts 7th Independence Day Daawat tomorrow

Mumbai-based restaurant The Bombay Canteen is back with its Independence Day Dawat, where it offers a special meal bringing together those who love to eat and those who love to feed. Started six years ago, in 2015, the initiative has seen the restaurant hosting a feast as well workshops and talks with renowned personalities for its patrons and raising funds. Over the years, it has raised Rs. 66.8 lakhs to support various charities.

Three years ago, in 2019, it partnered with the non-government-profit organisation Naandi Foundation and adopted a small village called Cheduputtu in Andhra Pradesh. With the intent of giving back to those who help put food on our plates - the farmers, it started the journey by building sustainable livelihoods for the Araku farmers. In 2020, it helped raise enough funds to plant 18,993 trees for intercropping to create the foundation of functional forests. And, this year, it attempts to focus on the most important facet of growth for the farm and the farmer - the soil and its regeneration.



On the menu





As part of this initiative, The Bombay Canteen has put together meal boxes offering a regional Indian feast prepared using the indigenous produce from Cheduputtu. The banana leaf meal carefully packed in an eco-conscious box features Chickpea sundal stir-fried with jaggery-mustard, tapioca crumble and curry patta; Upcycled Chutney of smoked onion, trims and peels; Monsoon Saag with charred corn, Malabar spinach and amaranth; Aloo Launji with khatta-meetha masala; Millet Jeera Pulao; an Assamese Dal among other delicacies. Paying tribute to their culinary director Floyd Cardoz, who passed away last year due to COVID-19, the meal also includes his recipe of Tendli Foogath, a Goan dish made with kokum, Goan garam masala and coconut.



Available through pre-order only, the meal boxes can be booked on the website for delivery as well as pick up during lunch (11:30 am to 2:30 pm) and dinner (5:30 pm to 7:30 pm). Additionally, the restaurant will be open for dine-in during lunch hours.



Each box is said to help revive 1/10th of an acre of farmland soil in Cheduputtu.

Cost: Daawat box for two costs Rs 2500 (delivery) and Rs 2300 (pickup). For dine-in, it is Rs 1300/person. Reservation is a must.

To order, visit: thebombaycanteen.com/collections/idd-daawat-box