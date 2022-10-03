The newest scoop in town - Coppetto Artisan Gelato launches in Juhu

Get ready to immerse into the most heavenly gelato experience as Coppetto Artisan Gelato brings its savoury chilled flavours to the suburban seaside with its brand new outlet launching in Juhu on October 5.

Loaded with premium flavours, Coppetto produces in-house, fresh, and 100% vegetarian gelato daily with no artificial flavors. These delectable scoops are made with the best quality ingredients that come from the art of creating Traditional Silicon Gelato from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. So gear up to spark your sweet cravings with Coppetto’s range of rich indulgences right from Gelato & Sorbets like the Sicilian Pistachio, Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Sorbet, Ferrero Rocher, and Salted Caramel, along with exotic seasonal favourites like the exciting flavor of the month - Tiramisu. Not just this, their gratifying Hot Chocolate invites you to a wholesome experience along with its classic Affogato and delicious, signature Gelato shakes. The spacious new outlet in Juhu welcomes you to a quirky ambiance setting the perfect vibe for you to come over, sit and have the sweetest time.

Speaking about the launch of their new outlet, Founder and Chef, Nikhil Jain shares, “The Gelato experience is one of the most wholesome feelings in the world. We love the process of creating these artisanal gelatI from scratch and are always happy to share this indulgence with our customers. Since our launch, we have received immense love and appreciation for Coppetto, enabling us to grow further from our 1st outlet in Bandra, 2nd in Chowpatty, and now the 3rd one in Juhu. We are excited to share our guilt-free gelato goodness with new customers here in Juhu and are looking forward to creating many memories with them.”

What - Coppetto Artisan Gelato making its way to Juhu!

When - 5th October 2022. 12 pm to 12 am.

Where -Shop 1, Parul Building, St. Joseph Church Road, plot no. 23, next to Alfredo’s, Juhu, Mumbai - 400049

Price: INR 400 for two people (approx.)