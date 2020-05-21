Craving pizza but not ready begin the tedious process of preparing it from scratch? 1441 Pizzeria has found an interesting way to bridge the gap. The famous wood-fired pizza joint has introduced a D-I-Y Pizza Kit which comes with their artisan pizza dough, a plethora of vegetables, authentic sauces, and cheese along with meat in case of non-vegetarian alternatives.



"In the first week of the lockdown, we tried making 1441 style pizzas at home from scratch. It was a fun family activity and the pizzas turned out great. The only downside was that it was a lengthy and tedious process, so we thought to simplify it for our customers and to allow them a similar experience. What we ensured was to provide them with the best quality ingredients so they can make their own pizzas at home," says Krishna Gupta, Managing Director of 1441 Pizzeria.



Interestingly, the pizza from their DIY kit doesn't make the oven a necessity and can also be prepared on Tawa.

1441 Pizzeria introduces DIY Pizza Kit



The instructions are simple:

1. Unwrap the dough

2. Empty the sauce in a bowl and other ingredients on a plate

3. Apply sauce on the dough, spread cheese and add toppings

4. Tawa cooking: Start the cooking with medium heat for 5 mins and increase the heat to high and cook until the pizza is ready. Cover with a lid while using the tawa.

5. Oven cooking: Preheat the oven for 5 mins, and bake it in the oven at 240 Degree C or how high your oven goes and cook it for 10 mins.



The team is also following strict safety protocols, including making its staff wear a fresh pair of gloves before making each pizza. The temperature is monitored on a daily basis and washing hands after every hour has been made compulsory.



Contactless deliveries are available in Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore and are being done via Zomato and Swiggy.



DIY Kit starts at Rs 145.