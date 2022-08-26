Binge by Bastian launches Taco & Tequila Tuesdays

Binge by Bastian, the sister restaurant of Bastian, serving modern world cuisine in small plates, and extraordinary cocktails, has just launched Taco & Tequila Tuesdays.

Serving every Tuesday in addition to the regular a la carte menus, Binge by Bastian offers a well-edited taco menu (2 tacos per plate) with options for everyone. Vegetarians can enjoy the Baja Avocado Taco, animal cabbage, beer tempura, red and green jalapenos, confit salsa, pico de gallo and avocado mousse; the Ajillo Shimeji, King Button Mushroom taco, sautéed mushrooms, guajillo chili chiffonade, bean puree and crispy kale; and the Paneer, Peppers, Corn and Jalapenos taco.

Non-vegetarian can opt for the Grilled Red Snapper taco, adobo-rubbed and seared red snapper fillet, served with citrus-salted cucumber, guacamole, pico de gallo and white pickled onions; Chicken Milanese, breaded chicken breast served with pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado mousse and chipotle salsa; and Barbacoa Lamb, ancho chili, guajillo chili lamb, served with chopped coriander and onions.

Diners can pair their tacos with a special, tequila-based margarita menu featuring options like Milana Margarita, tequila, Campari, fresh pineapple, lime juice and simple syrup; Green Forest Margarita, tequila, lemongrass syrup, fresh basil, cucumber and lime juice; Beneath Heaven, tequila, litchi juice, coconut syrup, lime juice, shaken with fresh Kaffir leaf and blue pea-infused smoked aniseed vodka float.

The special Taco & Tequila Menu is available at Binge by Bastian every Tuesday.