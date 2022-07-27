Sassy Teaspoon Juhu gets sassier with a new look and menu

It was raining when we longed for a bite and what could be a better place than a cute newly revamped cafe in Juhu. Without a second thought, we entered this quirky-looking small eatery Sassy Teaspoon. We learn that the place had recently been revamped and turned into a culinary paradise. As we entered through the pink door it opened up to a visual treat with floral motifs. We chose a corner table at this 12-seater café which boasts quirky photo frames making it a perfect background for some Instagram pictures.

We settled down and, our meal began with a Garden Veggies and Cottage Cheese in Honey Mustard Croissant Sandwich. A Croissant Sandwich brings together two of our favourite things and it was delicious. We loved the gooey texture of cheese melted with veggies, and the paneer and mustard sauce was just right. We followed it up with Mediterranean Falafel Wrap. The quinoa filling along with falafel was something different. Though we felt falafel was a bit hard and a touch of sauce or mayo could have improved the texture of the filling.

Garden Veggies and Cottage Cheese in Honey Mustard Croissant Sandwich

Grilled Chipotle Chicken with Water Chestnut and Green Capsicum sandwich

Waffles 4 ways

Apart from croissants, sandwiches and falafel wrap, vegetarians can also try their Creamy Mushroom Fricassee Sandwich in the savoury section. If you are a non-vegetarian we promise you will be spoilt for choice. Choose from Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken in Creamy Basil Sandwich and Korean Chicken Wrap.

The waffles and croissants section has a host of options starting from Classic Waffle, Double Chocolate Waffle, Salted Caramel Waffle, Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Waffle to Waffles 4 Ways, Nutella Croissant, Belgian Chocolate Croissant and Pain au Chocolate. Don’t forget to check out their expansive beverages menu that flaunts a variety of coffees, teas and shakes. Try the famous Irish Coffee if you don’t want to experiment, else there is Hazelnut Coffee and Cinnamon Coffee available on the menu. The tea section is more health-friendly with Hibiscus Green Tea and Mango Mint Green Tea. If not, choose from Red Velvet Cake Shake, Salted Caramel Cheesecake Shake, Oats Cookie Shake or Hibiscus Ice Tea.

If you are one with a sweet tooth looking to justify your dessert cravings, the cafe also has the perfect life motto framed for you - “Eat Cake. The Shoes Will Still Fit.” We still had space for our sweet cravings and we found the reason to justify it as well so we tried Chef’s Choice Hazelnut Mousse Pastry and Mango Rose Cream Shake which was recommended by Ankit and Ritesh (the in-house attendants at the outlet).

Drop by or order online from Sassy Teaspoon’s Juhu outpost for an all-new Sassy experience!

Price for two: Rs 800. Contact: 8097411064/8097411062.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com