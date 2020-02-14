Known for it's concept of ‘Honesty Bar’ where one can pay as they seem fit for a drink, Hyde in South Bombay’s shopping district, Kala Ghoda, is a place for you and your friends to relax after a taxing day at work.

Listed among the very few pure vegetarian bars in the city, the place recently turned a year old and decided to expand its menu for the meat lovers out there. Tilting towards the small plates and starters to complement their extensive bar menu, the new menu features dishes like Chicken Salami Tacos, Mushroom On Sago Chips, Butterfly Prawns, Soya Boti Kabab, Vodka Grilled Prawns, Chicken Seekh Kabab, Kolkata Kasundi Lollypop, Chipotle Tarts, Goan Chorizo Fry and Panco Crusted Fish Fingers to list a few.

Butterfly Prawns

We went to the restaurant recently to check out their new menu. The first dish we were served was Mushroom on Sago Chips, which pleasantly surprised us. The next item we went for was Soya Boti Kebab, which tasted delicious and went well with our drink. The next two items we tried were Onion Rings and Chicken Tikka. While onion rings disappointed us a bit in taste, Kalamari Chicken Tikka tasted just fine. However, we loved their signature cocktails, the recipes of which are devised by the mixologist and co-owner Gaurish Rangnekar. We tried their vodka-based cocktails ‘Spa Time’ and liked the refreshing take on the simple lemonade with kaffir lime. Another drink we would recommend would be ‘Let’s Tweet’, which like its namesake Twitter is spicy vodka-based fruit cocktail and is a treat for anyone who likes a punch in their drink.

Chicken Salami Tacos

Overall, we felt that even though the food doesn’t stand out, it goes fine with the interesting concoctions they offer, making Hyde a good place to catch-up with buddies over a couple of drinks. Want more? They also host a karaoke night on Tuesdays.

Price for two: Rs 2,000