It has already been close to two months that we are in lockdown and if you have started craving for Sushi, Pasta, Dimsums, Dal Makhni, Biryani or Tandoori Chicken, here is a list of restaurants that have started delivery in Mumbai.

Most of them are delivering via Swiggy, Scootsy and Zomato, and are also taking adequate precautions like regular health check-ups of their staff, mandatory temperature check, regular sanitisation, use of mask and gloves and safe and hygienic packaging.

1. The Chocolate Spoon Company

The company behind The Sassy Spoon (Nariman Point & Powai), House of Mandarin (Bandra & Powai) and Sassy Teaspoon (Nariman Point, Bandra & Juhu) has started delivering food. While Sassy Teaspoon can take care of your cravings for desserts with its cakes, pastries, cupcakes, brownies and macarons, The Sassy Spoon is ideal for sandwiches, flatbread and burgers and House of Mandarin for dim sum, seafood and noodles.

Delivering within 5-7 km radius of above-mentioned outlets via Swiggy, Zomato and Scootsy. For delivery radius beyond this, it advises customers to use WeFast for delivery

2. SOCIAL

Four of its outlets - Carter Road SOCIAL, Powai SOCIAL, Versova SOCIAL and antiSOCIAL - are delivering some of their signature dishes, including Social Khichadi, Chilli Paneer Black Pepper China Box, Butter Chicken Biryani, Lemon Butter Chilli Basa, Toofani Paneer + Choice Of Bread / Rice.

For the first time ever, SOCIAL is also delivering pre-made mixers that go into their signature cocktails.

Delivering within 3 km radius of the above-mentioned outlets via Swiggy, Zomato and Scootsy.

3. Suzette, Kitchen Garden & Suzette Bakery

Craving for some healthy (and organic) sandwiches or salads or handcrafted bread and pastries made with wholesome ingredients? The trio - Jeremie Sabbagh, Antonia Achache, and Pierre Labial - behind Suzette, Kitchen Garden & Suzette Bakery have heard you.



They have re-opened Kitchen Garden in Juhu (delivery up to Andheri West), Bandra and Colaba (delivery up to Lower Parel on Scootsy) alongside Suzette and Suzette Bakery in Bandra for take-aways and delivery.

Kitchen Garden has also added a Deli section on Scootsy, where you can order spreads/salad dressings/washed lettuce/roasted veggies/bread, all things you need to cook a healthy meal at home. It also plans to resume organic veggies basket from the farm soon.

Delivering via Scootsy and Swiggy.

4. Gustoso, Kemp's Corner

If it’s Italian food that you're craving, Gustoso has you covered! The Kemp's Corner outlet is offering an exhaustive delivery menu, including a number of their signature dishes alongside a medley of pizza, pasta and salad. To end your meal on a sweet note, patrons can also order dishes from the Dolci menu like Tiramisu, classic Italian coffee and mascarpone cream dessert with Italian Savoiardi biscuits and cocoa or the Panna Cotta, traditional Italian cream pudding with fresh vanilla pods, topped with amaretti crumble.

Gustoso is also offering a selection of their house-made special sauces, which are great if you want to add some restaurant quality flair to your latest kitchen experiment.

Delivering in South Mumbai vis Scootsy

5. Biryani By Kilo

The Premium Biryani and Kebab delivery chain, known for freshly dum-cooked handi biryani, kebab, korma and phirni (a dessert) using the authentic ‘Nizami’ recipes, is delivering Biyanis across Mumbai via its inhouse delivery system.

The company is focusing on contactless delivery, digital payments, sanitisation of delivery bags before every delivery and in providing tamper-proof seal on every bag. BBK is also screening the temperature of every rider and has trained its delivery experts to undertake contactless delivery. Orders can be placed on their app.

6. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

If you are craving for Indian delicacies like Tandoori Chicken, Murgh Tikka Achari, Paneer Butter Masala, Dal Makhni, Rice and Naan, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is delivering their signature recipes from their award-winning restaurants. The food is created and packaged with the highest standards of safety and hygiene by a small team of Chefs while following strict sanitisation protocols and maintaining social distancing.

The delivery is being done within 5 km radius via a hotel car. Orders need to be placed two hours in advance. To place an order, call 90046 16506 or 98313 02215.

7. Yazu: Pan Asian Supper Club

Yazu: Pan Asian Supper Club in Andheri has started delivering its signature dishes, including soup, dim sum, bao, sushi, Thai curry, rice, noodles, and desserts. The restaurant is currently working with only five people in the kitchen who have been staying in their staff room and have been given rations to prepare food for themselves, in order to minimize their interaction with other people. Additionally, it is also using a double bag delivery parcel to avoid its direct contact with the delivery person.

Delivering within Andheri via Swiggy and Zomato. Direct delivery beyond Andheri for orders above Rs 2500.

8. Starbucks

The coffee chain recently resumed take-away and delivery services across a dozen stores in Mumbai (the stores aren't fixed and customers are advised to check on their app before placing an order). Placing health and safety of customers and partners (employees) as a priority, Tata Starbucks has introduced a slew of precautionary measures in its operational stores, some of which include, temperature checks, designated waiting area for takeaway orders, cashless payment, etc. Additionally, each store is being sanitised after every 30 minutes.

Delivering via Swiggy.

9. Out Of The Blue and Deli By The Blue, Khar

Combing both their menus, Out Of The Blue and Deli By has launched a simplified delivery menu offering pasta, burgers, pizza slices, desserts, coffees, doughnuts, sandwiches, Keto meals among other options. The menu also caters to those sets of customers who are lactose intolerant or consume a gluten-free and keto-friendly. Keeping in mind the immunity factor, the restaurants have also introduced Immunity Booster Combo meals in Veg and Non-veg variants at an affordable price range.



Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the company made its staff and senior team members stay quarantined at their Hotel Le Sutra from day one to maintain the utmost care and cleanliness discipline. Additionally, water testing is also done periodically to check that it is not contaminated and is healthy for consumption.



Delivering within a 5-7 km radius of the restaurant via Swiggy and Zomato.