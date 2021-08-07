Smoke House Deli opens in South Bombay; Colaba gets a new spot for leisurely lunch dates!

Smoke House Deli is the newest entrant in the upmarket and plush downtown Colaba. Located right behind The Taj Mahal Palace hotel, in the vicinity of Social, the newly opened deli stands out because of its impressive facade, but also fits in with the polished neighbourhood owning to its classic white colour scheme. After months of WFH, courtesy the pandemic, we visited South Bombay to check out Smoke House Deli, and here's what we discovered.



The moment we stepped inside 90-seater restaurant, we couldn’t help but notice certain covid protocol-friendly elements that have been replicated from other outlets in Lower Parel and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Glass partitions and QR codes stickers on tables that enable diners to browse the menu and place orders, paper-wrapped cutlery - all introductions for safe dining seem to have become the new norms. But what's still around that provides a sense of familiarity are the doodles on the walls and the menu that boasts European comfort food featuring everything from pastas, pizzas, and risotto to American staples such as waffles and pancakes. However, there's a newly added charcuterie section and that's what excited us!



Melon and Feta Salad and Smoked Tomato and Mascarpone Risotto

The first dish to arrive on our table was a platter of dips and crips that included hummus, beetroot borani dip, guacamole, sundried tomato and cashew pesto served with nachni lavash, melba toast, buttered Khari and breadsticks. While the lavash was quite hard, we absolutely loved their soft buttered Khari. It paired well with the hummus and the guacamole which definitely deserves a special mention because of its buttery texture and the flavour mix! Next we sampled their melon and feta salad. Although the feta was a tad bit disappointing with its not-so-soft texture, the apt mix of different flavours salvaged the salad. The pickled rind tossed with different greens, and toasted melon seeds with the right amount of crunch created a melody of sorts on our palate. We were busy finishing the salad when the aroma of freshly baked pizza and basil distracted us. The Basil Almond Pesto Pizza generously topped with roasted tomato, parmesan and toasted almonds was divine. If you like basil, you must try this pizza. If you don’t, then this pizza will surely help you acquire a taste for it.



Philly Cheesecake and Espresso Martini

The next two dishes we tried were Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini and Smoked Tomato and Mascarpone Risotto. Tortellini served with roasted vegetables in sage butter sauce was just slightly salty but the risotto was just perfect. Made with Assamese rice and topped with toasted hazelnuts, roasted baby tomatoes and basil - this smokey, tomato-ey tang dish was a sight to behold. For dessert, we tried their mildly sweet (and very soft) baked Philly cheesecake which was served with berry compote. But we concluded our lavish meal with an Espresso Martini, a balanced concoction of vodka, coffee and sugar, which helped us stay awake.



What's different about this Smoke House Deli that makes it a preferred venue in South Bombay? It's the calm and quiet location and of course the well-curated menu. Except for their Roasted Root Veggies and Quinoa Burger, which was very sweet for our liking, there were barely any complaints when it came to their food and service.



Price for two: Rs 1500



Also read | Mumbaikars, want to escape the city for a short while? Head to Saltt in Karjat