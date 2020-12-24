T’is the season for reunions! And, if you are wondering where should you head out? We have some suggestions:

1. Olive Bar and Kitchen, Bandra

Olive Bar and Kitchen, Bandra is offering a one-day-only Christmas-special bottomless brunch for the festive season on Friday.

To kickstart your meal, one can choose from a wide range of offerings from the Grazing Board menu with dishes like Christmas Salad, Mixed Bean Salad, and Hummus with Crackers, Pita and Lavash. While the Appetizers menu features hits like Brie & Caramelised Onion Puffs, Warm Asparagus & Brussel Sprouts sauteed in miso butter, Lamb Meatballs served with cranberry sauce, Bacon Wrapped Sausages, Fried Fish Fingers to list a few, one can choose Vegetable Lasagna with roasted winter vegetables, Spice-Roasted Chicken served with rosemary jus and a side of winter vegetables, and Mulled Wine Braised Lamb served with saffron-infused couscous among other options when it comes to large plates. For desserts, there are options like Bailey’s Chocolate Cake, Cranberry Bread Pudding, Honey, Pistachio & Rosewater Cake, and Assorted Christmas Cookies. Plus, there is also a live pizza station and a range of special festive cocktails.

When: Dec 25, 12 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra

Call: +91 22 4340 8229

2. The Sassy Spoon





The specially curated Christmas spread by The Sassy Spoon features breakfast favourites like Caramelized French Toast, Sweet Potato Apple pancakes, Poached eggs on country bread alongside appetizers like Baked Camembert Tart with Tomato Chilli Jam, BBQ Pulled Pork Tart and mains such as Leek and mushroom chicken ballotines with brandy cream sauce, Traditional Sassy Roasted Butterball Turkey with Cranberries, Glazed Carrots, Sauteed Greens, Stuffing and Gravy, Fresh Fenugreek Risotto with Cherry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Peppers and Butternut squash, mascarpone and nutmeg ravioli with cherries and sage butter to name a few.



For desserts, there is a Christmas Cake, Chocolate Yule Log, Gingerbread Cookies and Christmas Cake Brownies. Plus, do indulge in their cocktails such as Mulled Wine and Mulled Apple Cider as you get immersed in a live performance.

When: December 25, 12 pm to 4pm

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Powai and Nariman Point

Price: Food: INR 1450, Food & Alcohol: INR 1950, plus taxes for all

3. Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît

This Christmas, Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît - the quintessential French bistro-style restaurant has something special in store. It’s Christmas brunch menu reflects vintage Parisian signatures along with Soufflé’s brunch specials like Eggs Florentine served on English muffins with brown butter sautéed spinach and Hollandaise; Croissant & Pains Au Chocolat and Granola Parfait with yogurt, fresh fruit& raw wild forest honey. One can choose from appetizers like Fondue for Two with toasted sourdough, Baked Brie or Sautéed Prawns. For mains, there are options like Parisian Gnocchi and Duck Confit. To round up the meal on a sweet note, you can go for Dark Chocolate Soufflé or Soufflé Pancakes or Baba au Rhum.

Plus, sip on their specially curated cocktails from the Christmas Cocktails On The Boulevard menu, which includes All I Want for Christmas is You with Jacob’s Creek brut, White Christmas with eggnog, Under the Mistletoe with whisky, and Christmas Sipper with homemade Absolut honey.

When: Dec 25, 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît, Churchgate

Price: A la carte brunch, add free flowing wine and bubbles at INR 1499 plus taxes

Contact Number: +91 8657512648

4. O Pedro





Making up for all the time that the restaurant couldn’t host its patrons, O Pedro is celebrating the festive season with hearty plates and merry tipples from Dec 16-31, 2020. To begin with, its Christmas Festa brings together an elaborate Goan and Portuguese spread that plays on seasonality, travel and the classics. Some of the highlights are Portugal's favourite Confit Sardines, celebratory portions of Suckling Pig Porchetta, Whole Dry-aged Duck with Xacuti, and Nana Cardoz’s Famous Christmas Pie. When it comes to drinks, the classic eggnog gets an Irish twist in their Baileys Eggnog with cinnamon, vanilla and cream, and the Lavender Christmas Punch with Johnnie Walker Red Label, lavender, clarified milk, rosemary and winter spices is likely to lift your festive spirit up. The colours of Christmas come alive in our Merry Berry Smash with Johnnie walker Red Label, fresh berry liqueur, ginger syrup and tonic.

When: Dec 16 to 31

Where: O Pedro, Bandra-Kurla Complex



5. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar







The Christmas celebrations at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar will begin with a traditional Christmas Eve Dinner and an indulgent Christmas Day Brunch at JW Café.

Patrons will be seen indulging in an extravagant traditional selection of dishes such as Sage Butter Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Bacon and Beans Casserole, Balsamic Brussel Sprouts, Char Sui Roast Pork, Cranberry Brie Pie, Korean Seafood Pancake and Classic Christmas Goodies to list a few. Plus, there are Christmas Special Cocktails at the bar.



For those looking to enjoy some authentic Italian Cuisine, Romano’s Signature Italian Restaurant has a special festive menu with Christmas favorites curated by Head Chef Roberto Zorzoli starting from December 20th until December 31st.

When: Dec 24, 7 pm to 11:30 pm and Dec 25, 12:30 to 3:30 pm

Where: JW Marriott Sahar

Price: INR 2850 onwards



6. The St Regis Mumbai





At The St Regis Mumbai, one can indulge in their signature Christmas Eve Dinner at By The Mekong, an award-winning Asian fine dine restaurant, or at Seven Kitchens, an all-day dining. On Christmas Day, one can either go for a brunch or dinner at Seven Kitchens and on Saturday, there is a special Boxing Day Brunch. To know more, pls call them directly.

When: December 24 to 26

Where: By the Mekong and Seven Kitchens

Price: INR 3500 onwards

Call: +91 22 6162 8422

7. Renaissance Mumbai





Renaissance’s Lake View Cafe is hosting Christmas brunch where chefs would be preparing a wide range of dishes, including roasted duck, American’s farmer's pie, western live craving stations, and seafood moilee. Plus, their Pastries and Dessert Extravaganza is a decadent mix of traditional and modern sweets.

When: Dec 25, 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Lake View Cafe

Price: INR 3500++



8. ITC Grand Central





Ring in the yuletide spirit with a traditional Christmas feast at ITC Grand Central's Hornby’s Pavilion. One can feast on traditional delicacies like Roast Suckling Pig with Baked Potatoes, Applesauce and Roast Gravy, US butterball Turkey Roulade served with Cranberry and Roast Gravy, Barbequed Duck Breast Platter with Assorted Pickles, Wok Tossed Snow Peas, Asparagus Broccoli and Brussel Sprouts with Sichuan peppers to name a few. To end the meal, indulge in their traditional Christmas desserts like Steamed Christmas Plum Pudding with Brandy Cream, Yule Log, Ebony and Ivory Pâtés. Plus, there is live music.

When: Dec 25, 12.30pm – 3.30 pm (brunch) and 7:30 pm – 10.30 pm

Where: ITC Grand Central, Parel

Price: INR 4000++ onwards

Call: 022-67045701, 7506799032

9. Boteco

Christmas is coming and everyone knows it's time to feast to your heart's content, laugh with family and friends and be merry. Boteco has curated a special menu featuring traditional Christmas favourites like Roasted Turkey, Feijoada (National dish of Brazil), Christmas Pudding, Rum and Chocolate Mousse, and Mulled Wine to name a few.

When: Until Dec 30, 12pm - 3pm (lunch) and 6pm - 10pm (dinner)

Where: Boteco BKC