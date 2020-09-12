Delhi’s European-style boulangerie, The Artful Baker, recently made its entry into the city of dreams. The bakery, which was founded in 2015, offers a wide variety of classic European style desserts and viennoiserie with an extensive array of loaves of bread and savoury products like tarts, sandwiches, quiches, puffs etc, and hopes to create a peaceful abode for those looking for a quiet moment with a warm cuppa. But, owing to the pandemic, they had to alter their Mumbai plans and go only for the delivery model until things become better.

Opening its doors as early as 7 am, the bakery is currently delivering fresh bread, croissants, coffee and cold-pressed juices from Kala Ghoda and BKC. When it comes to the menu, they have brought all their cult-favourites like French Peasant Sourdough, Almond Croissant, Monte Cristo, Grilled Zucchini and Rosemary Hummus Sandwich to Mumbai.



“Although our menu is ever-changing as we keep on adding new products almost every fortnight, but the cult-favourites can always be found on the menu,” says Chef Ankita Sood. But, have they created something new for Mumbaikars considering the climate and taste palette? “Our existing menu is based on classics like Dark Chocolate Eclairs, Lemon Meringue Tarts, Mille Feuille, Goat Cheese and Tomato Tarts, Croissants, etc., we plan to stick to a similar menu in Mumbai too. However, keeping in mind Mumbai’s climate we have tweaked our recipes a bit without compromising on flavour,” she adds.



(L-R clockwise) Almond Croissant, Spinach & Feta Danish, and Olive, Sundried Tomato & Cheese Focaccia



At a time when a lot of people give in to the latest trends, The Artful Baker believes in holding on to the classics and their focus is on using high-quality ingredients and ensuring that they source locally as much as possibly. “At the moment, we are using imported flours, fruit purées, cream and butter. However, we do hope to maximise our use of local ingredients provided we are able to find the same quality and price point. There are lots of new homegrown brands of cheese, flours and chocolate especially in and around Mumbai which we hope to source from,” adds Sood who is aiming to source all their ingredients locally by the end of this year.



Cocoa Royale Pudding and Brookies

We tried their Spinach Feta Danish, Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, Goat Cheese Tart and Brookies. While the savouries were fresh and flavourful, we are honestly waiting to order their brookies (a hybrid of brownies and cooking) again and recommend you to order plenty of them.

Availability: Can be ordered via all leading food delivery partners