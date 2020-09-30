Indian Premier League (IPL) is here! But, what do you do when the match is about to begin and you have just wrapped up your work, and there is absolutely no chance of you spending your time in the kitchen and missing on some overs? You simply order! While this season is not as bright as it usually is, owing to the pandemic, some restaurants and cafes are still trying to celebrate the cricket season with special combos, IPL-themed food and DIY kits. Check it out:

1. SOCIAL

Select outlets of SOCIAL are offering special delivery menus to celebrate the IPL season, featuring a series of combos alongside its D.I.Try meal kits. The latter allows you to make the brand’s signature dishes in the comfort of your own space using their pre-prepped meal kits.



So, whether you are craving for Butter Chicken or Biryani or Penne in Curried Vegetables or Samosa Chole Chaat or even cocktails, they have a way to get it done.

Available at: social.dotpe.in/order



2. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has introduced special cricket combos, featuring their signature recipes from award-winning restaurants.



While the Indian combo offers Achari Paneer, Subz Tawa Pulao and Dal Makhni, those looking for Asian combos can opt for Egg Fried Rice, Chicken Satay, Kung Pao Chicken.



To order, call +919004616506/+919004971400

3. Le Kitchen Express

If you are someone who only needs munchies but a lot of them, Le Kitchen Express has introduced Cricket Crunch where it is offering boxes of four to six starters.



To order, WhatsApp on +919867863432



4. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Bringing the excitement and fun closer to home, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has curated a special Mumbai Indians themed menu ready for order and delivery through its own food delivery service. The menu comprises of a fun mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian favourites like Creamy Mushroom Kare Pan, Edamame and Tofu Slider, Pan-Fried Herb Polenta Chips, Grilled Prawns A.O.P, Mumbai Kheema Bunny Chow, Malvan Fried Calamari and much more. Customers can also pick a non-alcoholic pre-mixers to help whip up that perfect cocktail at home.

To order, call +91 9820781001

5. Hammer & Song

While the past few months have been devoid of much entertainment, it's now time to look forward to some exciting, heart-pumping thrills, thanks to the IPL and what better way to indulge in all the action than with beer and burgers.

The taproom and cocktail bar, Hammer & Song, in Cuffe Parade has recently launched a new burger, beers, and fried chicken menu that is perfect to accompany you while you watch the match.

While vegetarians can pick from options such as the Mr Bean burger or the Bombay Masala Burger, Non-vegetarians can pick between Fiery Grilled Chicken Burger and Peri Peri Chicken Burger.

To order, call +91-22-40647733