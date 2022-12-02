Here are some pie and casserole recipes that you can try this winter 

In order to truly celebrate the harvest, you need to do so with your loved ones. A combination of delicious food, enjoyable company, and, of course, showing unwavering gratitude. These recipes will have you enjoying winter treats with their delicious pies and casseroles.

Pumpkin pie

Ingredients

Pie dough:

All-purpose flour- 300gms

Cold vegetable shortening- 60 ml

Sugar- 30 gms

Apple cider vinegar- 10 ml

Salt- 5 gms

Cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces- 180 gms

Pie filling

All-purpose flour, for dusting

Pumpkin- 220 gms

Heavy cream- 80 ml

Granulated sugar- 40 gms

Eggs-. 3 large

Ground cinnamon- 5gms

Freshly grated nutmeg- 2 gms

Vanilla extract- Few drops

Salt- 5 gms

Icing sugar- for sprinkling (optional)

Method:

Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round on a lightly floured surface. Ease into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold the overhanging dough under itself and crimp the edges with your fingers. Pierce the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Line the chilled dough with foil and fill it with pie weights or dried beans. Transfer to the oven and bake until the edges are golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil and weights and continue baking until the crust is golden all over, 10 to 15 more minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

Make the filling: Gently whisk the pumpkin, cream, granulated sugar, 2 eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and salt (do not overmix). Beat the remaining egg and brush on the crust edge; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Pour the filling into the crust and bake until set around the edges, 50 minutes to 1 hour (the middle will still jiggle slightly). Transfer to a rack; let it cool completely.



Stuffed Turkey Breast

Ingredients

Turkey breast halves- 2 skin-on boneless

Garlic (pressed)- 4 cloves

Shallot (finely chopped)- 1 large

Flat-leaf parsley (chopped) - 4 tbsp

Fresh rosemary (finely chopped) - 2 tbsp

Grated orange zest- 1 tbsp

Olive oil- 4 tbsp

Kosher salt and pepper

Gravy- for serving

Method: