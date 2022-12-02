Here are some pie and casserole recipes that you can try this winter
These recipes will have you enjoying winter treats with their delicious pies and casseroles.
IANS Published : 02nd December 2022 11:55 AM | Published : | 02nd December 2022 11:55 AM
In order to truly celebrate the harvest, you need to do so with your loved ones. A combination of delicious food, enjoyable company, and, of course, showing unwavering gratitude. These recipes will have you enjoying winter treats with their delicious pies and casseroles.
Pumpkin pie
Ingredients
Pie dough:
- All-purpose flour- 300gms
- Cold vegetable shortening- 60 ml
- Sugar- 30 gms
- Apple cider vinegar- 10 ml
- Salt- 5 gms
- Cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces- 180 gms
Also read: This winter, try Thai chef Aong's fragrant and heartwarming soup recipe!
Pie filling
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- Pumpkin- 220 gms
- Heavy cream- 80 ml
- Granulated sugar- 40 gms
- Eggs-. 3 large
- Ground cinnamon- 5gms
- Freshly grated nutmeg- 2 gms
- Vanilla extract- Few drops
- Salt- 5 gms
- Icing sugar- for sprinkling (optional)
Method:
- Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round on a lightly floured surface. Ease into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold the overhanging dough under itself and crimp the edges with your fingers. Pierce the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Line the chilled dough with foil and fill it with pie weights or dried beans. Transfer to the oven and bake until the edges are golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil and weights and continue baking until the crust is golden all over, 10 to 15 more minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.
- Make the filling: Gently whisk the pumpkin, cream, granulated sugar, 2 eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and salt (do not overmix). Beat the remaining egg and brush on the crust edge; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Pour the filling into the crust and bake until set around the edges, 50 minutes to 1 hour (the middle will still jiggle slightly). Transfer to a rack; let it cool completely.
Stuffed Turkey Breast
Ingredients
- Turkey breast halves- 2 skin-on boneless
- Garlic (pressed)- 4 cloves
- Shallot (finely chopped)- 1 large
- Flat-leaf parsley (chopped) - 4 tbsp
- Fresh rosemary (finely chopped) - 2 tbsp
- Grated orange zest- 1 tbsp
- Olive oil- 4 tbsp
- Kosher salt and pepper
- Gravy- for serving
Also read: Here are four delicious Vegan coffee recipes for you to try this World Vegan Day
Method:
- Heat oven to 425 degrees F. In a medium bowl, combine garlic, shallot, parsley, rosemary, orange zest, 2 Tbsp olive oil, and 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper.
- Working with one turkey breast half at a time, remove the skin in one piece, be careful not to tear it, and set aside.
- Butterfly and pound each breast to 1/4-inch thick. Divide herb mixture among each breast, leaving a 3/4-in. border all the way around. Starting at the short end, roll up each turkey breast. Lay skin on top of each breast, tucking and wrapping it under the edges, then tie it with kitchen string, spacing it about 2 inches apart. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet.
- Brush each with 1 Tbsp oil, season with 1/2 tsp salt, and roast for 25 min., then reduce oven temp to 375 degrees F and continue roasting until internal temp reaches 160 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer, 25 to 30 min. more. Transfer breasts to a cutting board and let rest for at least 10 min.
- Remove the string, slice it, and arrange it on a platter. Garnish with additional fresh herbs, if desired. Serve with Pan gravy.