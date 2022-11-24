High on FIFA fever? Whip up these Chef’s special delicacies

FIFA is already here and we are unable to contain our excitement. Watching the matches is the best when they are paired with dishes to munch on. While we got super bored already with popcorn, nachos and potato chips, ordering in every day isn’t an option either. So here we are sharing two easy Italian recipes by Chef Abhas Mehrotra that can be cooked up in a jiffy. Chef Mehrotra is the executive chef and general manager at Sorrentina Honestly Italian.

Chef Aabhas Mehrotra

Feta and Spinach Pizzettes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Roman-style pizza base: 2 pcs

Spinach: 2 bunches

All-purpose tomato sauce: 1 jar

Feta cheese: 130g

Oil: 2 tsp

White and black sesame seeds: To garnish

Salt and pepper: To season

Method

Cut 2 mini pizzas out of the pizza base using a round mould or a knife.

Once done, bake the pizzas in the oven or a pan until slightly brown and crispy.

Clean and roughly chop spinach leaves.

Next, sauté and season them on a pan for 2-3 mins in oil.

Spread the all-purpose tomato sauce on the pizza bases and dress them with the sautéed spinach.

Crumble feta on top of the spinach and sprinkle sesame seeds to garnish.

Fettuccine in all-purpose tomato sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients

Fettuccine: 1 portion

Olive oil: 5ml

All-purpose tomato sauce: 150ml

Jardinière (with veggies and brine): 2 spoons

Kalamata olives: 10gms

Tomatoes, chopped and deseeded: 20gms

Basil: 5gms

Vegetarian stock: 1 cup

Salt: 10gms

Black pepper: 1gm

Method

Boil a pan of water to blanch fettuccine. Season the pot with salt.

Heat a pan and add olive oil.

Once the oil is hot, add freshly chopped tomatoes.

Once the tomatoes start to sizzle, add in the kalamata olives.

Once it all starts to sizzle, add in the jardinière mixture along with the brining liquid.

Add a cup of vegetable stock to the pan.

Season with salt, pepper, and fresh basil.

What you have in the pan is seasoned stock. Taste to check if it needs more balance or other flavours.

Add all-purpose tomato sauce to the pan.

Blanch fettuccine in boiling water and cook for around 3 minutes.

Add the pasta to the prepared tomato sauce and let it cook for another minute.

Once the pasta has absorbed the tomato sauce, take it off the flame and serve it, topped with fresh basil and olive oil.

Note: Chili can be added at the end, for an element of spice