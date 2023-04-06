Chef Megha Kohli starts off Easter celebrations with a special recipe

Easter is around the corner, and homes are decking up in vibrant eggs and decorations. While you prepare to host the perfect celebrations, you must also be rounding down on that one special recipe that will add an extra dash of revelry to this joyous occasion. Chef Megha Kohli, all the way from Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel & Café jots down an exclusive Easter recipe that is easy and quick for you to share the joy of Easter with. Details:

Lemon Pound Cake:

For the cake

· 3 cups (375g) refined flour

· 2 teaspoons baking powder

· ½ teaspoons salt

· 1 ½ cups (345 g) unsalted butter, softened

· 1 ½ cups (300 g) castor sugar

· 5 eggs

· ½ cup (120 g) yogurt

· ⅓ cup (80 ml) lemon juice

· 1 tablespoon lemon zest, from about 1 lemon

· 2 tsp vanilla essence

· 1 cup (240 ml) milk, at room temperature

For the glaze

· 1 cup (120 g) powdered sugar, sifted

· 3 tablespoons lemon juice

1. Preheat the oven to 180 c

2. Mix the dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together until well combined.

3. Mix the wet ingredients. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the yogurt, lemon juice, vanilla, and lemon zest and beat on medium speed until combined.

4. . Pour the flour mixture into the wet ingredients and begin mixing on low speed. As the mixer runs, slowly pour in the milk. Keep mixing until the batter is completely combined. The batter will be thick.

5. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking Tin and bake for 55-70 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs attached. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes then invert it onto a wire rack to cool completely.

6. Make the glaze. Add the powdered sugar and lemon juice to a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined and no lumps remain. Drizzle the glaze over the cake and let sit until the glaze has set.