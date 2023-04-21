Try these easy to prepare summertime beverages this Eid

These drinks not only offer a delightful taste but also require only a few ingredients

With summer peaking, it's essential to stay hydrated. To help you beat the heat and quench your thirst this Eid, Mamta Tiwari from Cook Food World has come up with three healthy, delicious, and refreshing summer drinks that you can easily make at home. These drinks not only offer a delightful taste but also require only a few ingredients, making them simple to prepare.

So, whether you are travelling this summer to meet your loved ones or inviting friends and family over to celebrate Eid, make these refreshing summer beverages and enjoy the moment. Choose your favourite and whip up an entire pitcher to keep everyone hydrated and refreshed this Eid.

Mango Delight

Mango season is in full swing these days and celebrating Eid and enjoying summer comes through loud and clear in this mango and cherry ice cream drink, which is both unique and refreshing. The brilliant substitute of ice cream instead of ice cubes. Isn't that cool?

You'll need:

3 cherry ice cream bars

3 mango ice cream bars

4 cups of lemon soda

1/2 cup of sliced cherries

1 cup of cubed mangoes

1 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method:

Combine the lemon juice, lemon soda, cherries, and mangoes in a large jug.

Pour it into the glasses and top it with your favorite ice cream bar (mango or cherry). Voila!

Prep Time - 5 Minutes

Lemony Twist

For Eid, make this sweet, creamy, and addictive treat in no more than ten minutes.

You'll need:

1/2 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup of sugar

2 cups water

6 cups vanilla or pineapple ice cream

Method:

In a pitcher, combine the lemon juice and sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Chill the mixture after adding water.

Blend the ice cream of your choice with the chilled lemonade in a blender.

Blend until the mixture is smooth.

Serve with a lemon slice as a garnish.

You must enjoy this with a hefty delicious meal!

Prep Time - 10 minutes

Peachy Vibes

This fizzy drink would be your ideal summer escape. With all of the syrupy fruit juices and a heavenly smell, the drink tastes like a pie.

You will need:

6 peaches (cut into cubes)

9-10 strawberries (cut into cubes, frozen)

1 and 1/2 cups of Apple juice

1 and 1/2 cups of Soda lime

Lots of ice cubes for a full pitcher

Method:

Cook the peaches for about ten minutes, or until they are soft.

When the skin is hot, peel it and place it in the blender.

Now add the remaining ingredients and blend them until it reaches a smooth consistency. To make it taste extra special, chill it in the fridge in glasses before serving, and enjoy the melting away of the summer heat!

Prep Time - 15 minutes