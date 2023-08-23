This Chicken Berry Pulao recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra is all they will talk about at the potluck 

Even though the Parsi New Year celebrations have lasted, our readers cannot stop dreaming about Chicken Berry Pulao, an Iranian delicacy that practically completes the festival. Credits to Chef Ajay Chopra, we have listed the recipe for a delicious Chicken Berry Pulao that you can make at home and if you have a potluck or family get-together on the way, trust us, the guests will not stop talking about it. All good things, of course!

Ingredients:

Irani Garam Masala

Cinnamon ½ inch

Nutmeg ¼ pc

Green cardamom 5-6 pcs

Saffron 6-7 strands

Coriander seeds 1 tbsp

Jeera ¾ tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Rose petals 2 tbsp

Cloves 4-5 pcs

Chicken preparation:

Oil 2 tbsp

Onion sliced 2 cups

Ginger & garlic paste 1 tbsp

Chicken curry cut 1 kg

Green cardamom 3-4 pcs

Cinnamon 1 inch

Star anise 1 pc

Jeera 1 tsp

Salt ½ tbsp

Turmeric powder ½ tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Spice mix powder 1 tbsp

Coriander chopped 1 tbsp

Method:

Heat a pan and add two tablespoons of oil. As the oil warms up, add cinnamon, star anise, green cardamom and cumin seeds. Let them crackle. Afterwards, add sliced onions, green chillies and ginger-garlic paste and cook until golden brown. Add chicken curry cuts. For flavour, add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder and sauté on high flame for 3-4 minutes. Cover the pan with a lid and let the mixture cook for 8-10 minutes on medium-low flame. Next, in the same pan, In the same pan, add chopped tomatoes to make tomato puree. Add the cooked chicken back to the pan and mix well. Sprinkle some spice mix powder and cook the chicken until it's fully done. Finally, add chopped coriander and set it aside.

Next, to make the pulao, you will need:

Rice 2 cups

Green cardamom 2-3 pcs

Cloves 3-4 pcs

Cinnamon 1 inch

Star anise 1 pc

Bay leaf 3 pcs

Salt ½ tbsp

Sugar ½ tbsp

Saffron 10-12 strands

Spice mix powder 1 tbsp

Soak rice in water for about 2-3 minutes. In a pan, add water and whole spices along with a pinch of salt and sugar. Allow it to come to a boil and then add the soaked rice. Once the rice is 80% cooked, strain it and set it aside. Next, in a heavy-bottomed pan, add ghee and arrange potato slices evenly across the bottom of the pan. Now, layer the rice to a depth of about 1 inch and drizzle ghee and saffron water over it. Sprinkle some spice mix powder and layer it again with the remaining rice. Once again, add ghee, spice mix powder, and saffron on top. Cover the pan with a lid. Cook it for 8-10 minutes on medium-low flame. You can top off the pulao with pista slivers, cranberry and cashew nuts.

Assemble the pulao along with the sem-gravy chicken in a bowl. First, add some rice, then pour a chicken gravy with pieces and layer it with more rice and gently press down. Carefully de-mould it onto a flat plate and serve it hot.

