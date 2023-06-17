Father's Day: Try Chef Aji Joseph's recipes

This Father's Day, let's make it an extraordinary celebration by treating our dads to a culinary experience they won't soon forget. We are thrilled to present a collection of two mouth-watering recipes curated by the talented Chef Aji Joseph, Head of Culinary Development at FreshToHome. With his expertise and passion for creating exceptional dishes, these recipes are sure to impress and leave a lasting impression on our fathers.

Experience an extraordinary culinary adventure crafted by the renowned Chef Joseph, where each recipe in this collection is a testament to his dedication to culinary excellence. Using only the finest ingredients available, the chef's carefully crafted dishes are a symphony of flavours that will leave your taste buds tingling. Get ready to surprise your father this Father's Day with these exceptional creations and embark on a gastronomic journey that will make this celebration truly unforgettable.

Chicken Lollies in a Sweet Chilly Sauce

Seasoned chicken mince patties skewered with lolly sticks grilled and tossed in a sweet chilli sauce.

Sweet chilli sauce

Ingredients:

Refined oil: 3 tbsp

Garlic chop: 1 tsp

Ginger chop: 1 tsp

Chilli flakes: 1 tsp

Tomato paste: 50 gm

Soy sauce: 3 tbsp

Honey: 3 tbsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

Corn flour: 2 tsp

Water: 100 ml

Chicken Lollies in Sweet Chilly Sauce.jpg

Method:

In a saucepan, heat up the oil, sauté the ginger and garlic, and add the chilli flakes.

Add the tomato paste and mix.

Once the paste is well mixed, add the honey and sugar and mix well.

To this, add the water mixed with corn flour, allow it to boil, and then take off the fire.

Chicken Patty

Ingredients:

Chicken mince: 500 gm

Onion (fine chop): 2 tbsp

Celery (fine chop): 1 tsp

Garlic (fine chop): 1 tsp

Ginger (fine chop): 1 tsp

Carrot (fine chop): 1 tbsp

Coriander stem (fine chop): 1 tbsp

Sesame oil: 4 tbsp

Soy sauce: 1 tbsp

Sesame white (whole): 1 tsp

Salt: 1 tbsp

Egg: 1 nos

Breadcrumbs: 50 gms

Sweet chilli sauce: 5 tbsp

Wooden lolly sticks (cut into half): 30 nos

Method:

Heat up a saucepan and saute all the veggies till translucent.

Remove from fire and transfer the sauteed veggies to a plate and allow to come to room temperature.

In a bowl place the chicken mince and to it add all the other ingredients and sauteed veggies.

Mix well and make 20 gm sized dumplings. In a round cutlet mould, press the dumplings to a round patty shape. Remove the patty from the mould and pierce the patty with the lolly stick taking it all the way to the center resembling a popsicle.

Heat up a non-stick fry pan and apply some oil. Place the chicken patties with lolly sticks and grill on both sides on a low flame and allow them to cook.

To the grilled patties add a few tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce and toss so that the sauce coats all around the patties.

Arrange the hot lollies on a plate with a bowl of sauce served along as a dip.

Peel & Eat Garlic Prawns

One of the easiest recipes to make this prawn preparation with garlic, olives, chili flakes and parsley makes it very exotic, and the addition of white wine lifts the dish to a different level. The quick cooking retains all the goodness and flavour of the prawns. The outside shell turns a beautiful orangish red, and that’s quite a visual treat.

Ingredients:

Prawn with shell: 250 gm

Olive oil (pomace): 30 ml

Prawns (head removed and shell cut open and inside intestine removed): 250 gm

Garlic slice: 10 cloves

Chilli flakes: 1 tsp

Olive slices: 5 black & 5 green olives

White wine: 50 ml

Parsley: 2 tbsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Butter: 20 gm

Lemon wedges: 4 nos

Ingredients for butter sauce:

Butter (salted): 50 gm

Lemon juice: half a lemon

Parsley chop: 2 pinches

Soften the butter and mix the lemon juice and parsley to form a soft butter dip.

Peel & Eat Garlic Prawns.jpg

Method:

Detach and remove the prawn heads and discard. With a sharp knife slit open the top or hump side of the prawn along with the shell. Slightly open the slit portion and remove the veins in running water.

Heat up a non-stick saucepan. Add olive oil and sliced garlic and sauté to golden. To this, add the chili flakes. Drop the cleaned prawns into this hot pan and toss. Add the white wine, olive slices and salt. Toss till the white wine is evaporated. Add the chopped parsley, lemon wedges and butter and toss again. Don’t allow the butter to burn but just coat the prawns which gives them a buttery and silky coating.

Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with some chopped parsley. Serve along with the butter lemon dip.