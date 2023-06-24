Bakrid Banquet: Home chefs reveal three indulgent recipes to celebrate Eid Ul-Adha
Bakrid – also known as Eid Ul Adha or Bakra Eid – falls on June 29, and it is a great time to tuck in some traditional delicacies
Yet another festival to rejoice is on the way. Bakrid – also known as Eid Ul Adha or Bakra Eid – falls on June 29, and it is a great time to indulge in some traditional delicacies. Here, ace home chefs list some superb snacks to pep up the mood amid the monsoon dampness.
Shish Taouk
by Sheeba La Fleur, home chef
Ingredients:
Chicken breast: 1 kg
Dry pepper: 1 tsp
Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp
Oregano: 1tsp
Onion powder: 1 tsp
Thyme: 1/2 tsp
Cumin: 1/2 tsp
Paprika/cayenne pepper powder: 1/2tsp
Salt: 1 tsp
Garlic cloves: 3 nos
Olive oil: 1 cup
Greek yoghurt: 1/2 cup
Lemon juice: 1/2 cup
Chopped coriander: 1/2 cup
Yellow pepper: 1
Red onion: 1
Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and dice the chicken breasts in it. Massage and marinate the masala into the chicken pieces. Cover with a cling film and refrigerate for three hours. Skewer and grill the chicken over medium-hot coal turning frequently. Serve with rice, zaatar, hummus and pickled cucumber. For pan grill: heat a pan, and add 2-3 tablespoon of butter. Place the skewer on it and cover it with a lid. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, turning frequently.
Mutton Kuruma
by Sajana Jefferson, home chef
Ingredients:
Mutton: 1/2kg
Onion: 2 medium size
Shallots: One hand full
Green chilli: 10
Ginger garlic paste: 2tbs
Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
Garam masala powder: 1/4 tbs
Curd: 1 cup
Cashew nuts: 150gm
Lemon juice: 1 lemon
Coriander leaf: For garnish
Method:
Wash the mutton and drain well. Marinate the pieces with lemon, salt and turmeric powder and keep them aside. Pour 2 tbsp oil into a pressure cooker. Put 2 pinch fennel seeds in that oil. Saute sliced onion and shallots well. When the onion and shallots turn soft add green chillies and ginger garlic paste. Stir for 2 minutes and put turmeric powder and garam masala, saute well. Put the marinated mutton and salt with this masala and close the pressure cooker lid. Wait for 3 to 4 whistles and take off the flame. Grind the cashew with curd pure. Open the cooker lid and pour this mix into the mutton masala. Cook the mixture in a low heat. Take a tablespoon of ghee and sprinkle on top. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with pathiri, orotti or rice.
Unnakaya
by Mymoona Syed Mohammed
Ingredients:
Banana: 4 (ethakai)
Ghee: 1 tbsp
Cashewnuts: 1/4 cup
Raisins: 2 tbsp
Grated coconut: 1 1/2 cup
Sugar: 1/4 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Method
In a steamer, add four medium ripe bananas and steam them for 10 minutes on medium-high flame. Peel and mash them completely. In a pan, add 1tbsp ghee, cashews broken and saute for 30 seconds on medium flame. Now, add raisins and saute for another 20 seconds. Now add grated coconut and saute for 2 mins on medium flame. Add in sugar and cardamom powder. Combine them well for 2 mins. Grease your hand and take a portion of the mashed banana, flatten it, fill it with coconut mixture, and shape it into an unnakaya. Deep fry in medium-high flame until it turns golden brown.