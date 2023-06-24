Bakrid Banquet: Home chefs reveal three indulgent recipes to celebrate Eid Ul-Adha

Yet another festival to rejoice is on the way. Bakrid – also known as Eid Ul Adha or Bakra Eid – falls on June 29, and it is a great time to indulge in some traditional delicacies. Here, ace home chefs list some superb snacks to pep up the mood amid the monsoon dampness.

Shish Taouk



by Sheeba La Fleur, home chef

Ingredients:

Chicken breast: 1 kg

Dry pepper: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp

Oregano: 1tsp

Onion powder: 1 tsp

Thyme: 1/2 tsp

Cumin: 1/2 tsp

Paprika/cayenne pepper powder: 1/2tsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Garlic cloves: 3 nos

Olive oil: 1 cup

Greek yoghurt: 1/2 cup

Lemon juice: 1/2 cup

Chopped coriander: 1/2 cup

Yellow pepper: 1

Red onion: 1



Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and dice the chicken breasts in it. Massage and marinate the masala into the chicken pieces. Cover with a cling film and refrigerate for three hours. Skewer and grill the chicken over medium-hot coal turning frequently. Serve with rice, zaatar, hummus and pickled cucumber. For pan grill: heat a pan, and add 2-3 tablespoon of butter. Place the skewer on it and cover it with a lid. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, turning frequently.

Mutton Kuruma



by Sajana Jefferson, home chef

Ingredients:

Mutton: 1/2kg

Onion: 2 medium size

Shallots: One hand full

Green chilli: 10

Ginger garlic paste: 2tbs

Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

Garam masala powder: 1/4 tbs

Curd: 1 cup

Cashew nuts: 150gm

Lemon juice: 1 lemon

Coriander leaf: For garnish



Method:

Wash the mutton and drain well. Marinate the pieces with lemon, salt and turmeric powder and keep them aside. Pour 2 tbsp oil into a pressure cooker. Put 2 pinch fennel seeds in that oil. Saute sliced onion and shallots well. When the onion and shallots turn soft add green chillies and ginger garlic paste. Stir for 2 minutes and put turmeric powder and garam masala, saute well. Put the marinated mutton and salt with this masala and close the pressure cooker lid. Wait for 3 to 4 whistles and take off the flame. Grind the cashew with curd pure. Open the cooker lid and pour this mix into the mutton masala. Cook the mixture in a low heat. Take a tablespoon of ghee and sprinkle on top. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with pathiri, orotti or rice.

Unnakaya



by Mymoona Syed Mohammed

Ingredients:

Banana: 4 (ethakai)

Ghee: 1 tbsp

Cashewnuts: 1/4 cup

Raisins: 2 tbsp

Grated coconut: 1 1/2 cup

Sugar: 1/4 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp



Method

In a steamer, add four medium ripe bananas and steam them for 10 minutes on medium-high flame. Peel and mash them completely. In a pan, add 1tbsp ghee, cashews broken and saute for 30 seconds on medium flame. Now, add raisins and saute for another 20 seconds. Now add grated coconut and saute for 2 mins on medium flame. Add in sugar and cardamom powder. Combine them well for 2 mins. Grease your hand and take a portion of the mashed banana, flatten it, fill it with coconut mixture, and shape it into an unnakaya. Deep fry in medium-high flame until it turns golden brown.

