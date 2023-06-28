Celebrate Eid al-Adha with homemade kebab recipes

A midweek holiday, that too for Eid, calls for a party, ain't it? And with the monsoons incoming, indulging into homemade, flavourful chicken kebabs not just make a great meal but also is a great way to bond.

On this occasion, Chef Ali from The Old Delhi Restaurant shares two kebab recipes to dig into, guilt-free.

Chicken Kalmi Tikka



Ingredients

Half kg chicken piece

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons red chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1 tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped for garnish

Lemon wedges, for serving

Onion rings, for serving

Mint chutney, for serving

Chicken Kalmi Tikka

Method



In a large bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chili powder, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala, oil, and salt. Mix well to make a smooth marinade.



Make deep incisions on the chicken drumsticks using a knife. This will allow the marinade to penetrate the meat and enhance the flavors.



Add the chicken drumsticks to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or preferably overnight. This will allow the flavors to develop and tenderize the chicken.



Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat. If using an oven, preheat to 200°C (400°F) and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.



Remove the marinated chicken drumsticks from the refrigerator and bring them to room temperature.



If using a grill, place the drumsticks directly on the grill grates. Cook for about 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and charred on the outside.



If using an oven, place the marinated drumsticks on the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown, flipping them once halfway through.



Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the grill or oven and let it rest for a few minutes.



Garnish the Chicken Kalmi Tikka with freshly chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with lemon wedges, onion rings, and mint chutney on the side.



Chicken Hariyali Kebab

Ingredients



500 grams boneless chicken, cut into cubes

1 cup fresh coriander leaves

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

2 green chilies, seeded

3 tablespoons Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

Bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Chicken Hariyali Kebab

Method



In a blender or food processor, combine fresh coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilies, Greek yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala, and salt. Blend until you have a smooth and vibrant green marinade.



Place the chicken cubes in a bowl and pour the marinade over them. Mix well, ensuring that each piece of chicken is coated with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight for the flavors to infuse.



Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat. If using an oven, preheat to 200°C (400°F) and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.



Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto the soaked bamboo skewers, leaving a little space between each piece.



If using a grill, place the skewers directly on the grill grates. Cook for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a charred, slightly crispy exterior.



If using an oven, place the skewers on the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and has a golden brown color.



Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the grill or oven and let it rest for a few minutes.



Serve the Chicken Hariyali Kebabs hot, garnished with some fresh coriander leaves. You can squeeze a little lemon juice on top for an extra tangy flavor. They are best enjoyed with mint chutney, onion rings, and naan bread.