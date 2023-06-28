Indulge in Boba bliss

Embark on a journey of pure indulgence as Chef James Patrick, the visionary behind The Fat Tiger, unveils two extraordinary boba tea creations that will transport your taste buds to new heights.

Brace yourself for the exquisite Tiramisu Coffee Latte Boba, a harmonious blend of rich coffee, velvety mascarpone, and tantalising boba pearls. For those craving pure decadence, the divine Creme Brulee Boba Coffee awaits, where a perfectly caramelised brulee crust meets the lusciousness of creme brulee and the boldness of brewed coffee.

These extraordinary recipes are an invitation to sip, savour, and succumb to the ultimate boba tea extravaganza. Welcome to a world of pure bliss.

Creme Brulee Boba Coffee

Ingredients:

1 cup brewed coffee (strongly brewed and cooled)

¼ cup boba pearls

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon brown sugar (for brulee topping)



Method



Cook the Boba pearls:

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the boba pearls and cook according to the package instructions.

Once the boba pearls are cooked, drain them and rinse them under cold water. Set aside.

Boba tea supremacy

Prepare the Creme Brulee:



In a saucepan, combine the milk, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it starts to simmer. Remove from heat.



In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks until they are well combined.



Slowly pour the heated milk mixture into the bowl with the whisked egg yolks, whisking constantly to prevent curdling.



Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon. This should take about 5-7 minutes. Do not let it boil.



Remove from heat and let the creme brulee mixture cool completely.

Prepare the coffee:



In a glass or serving cup, add the brewed coffee.



Assemble the Creme Brulee Boba Coffee:



Add the cooled creme brulee mixture to the glass with the coffee, stirring gently to combine.



In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Spoon the whipped cream on top of the coffee and creme brulee mixture.



Sprinkle the brown sugar evenly over the whipped cream layer.



Using a kitchen torch or broiler, carefully melt and caramelise the brown sugar on top until it forms a crispy brulee crust.



Add the Boba pearls:



Spoon the cooked boba pearls into the glass on top of the whipped cream and brulee topping.



Serve the Creme Brulee Boba Coffee immediately with a wide straw or spoon to enjoy the boba pearls.



Enjoy your delicious Creme Brulee Boba Coffee!

Boba teas are now super easy to make at home

Tiramisu Coffee Latte Boba



Ingredients



¼ cup boba pearls

1 cup brewed coffee (strongly brewed and cooled)

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons mascarpone cheese

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon cocoa powder

½ teaspoon instant coffee powder

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream (optional, for garnish)



Method



Cook the Boba pearls:



Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the boba pearls and cook according to the package instructions.



Once the boba pearls are cooked, drain them and rinse them under cold water. Set aside.



Prepare the Tiramisu Coffee Latte:



In a saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it starts to simmer. Remove from heat.



In a mixing bowl, whisk together the mascarpone cheese, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, instant coffee powder, and vanilla extract until well combined.



Slowly pour the heated milk into the bowl with the mascarpone mixture, whisking constantly to ensure it is fully incorporated.



Add the brewed coffee to the mixture and whisk until everything is well combined.



Assemble the Tiramisu Coffee Latte Boba:



Fill a glass or serving cup with the brewed coffee and mascarpone mixture.



Add the cooked boba pearls to the glass.



If desired, garnish with a dollop of whipped cream on top.



Stir the Tiramisu Coffee Latte Boba gently to mix the flavours. Use a wide straw or spoon to enjoy the boba pearls and sip the delicious Tiramisu-infused coffee latte.