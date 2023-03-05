Thandai Mousse and Coconut Gujjia: Recipes you can try on Holi

Here are some recipes you can try out this Holi

Everyone in India and many people abroad are aware of Holi and how it is one of the most important festivals in the country. Red hands, green cheeks, pink forehead, yellow nose; Holi is such a playful occasion.

Much like any other Indian celebration, Holi is incomplete without delicious food. Here are some recipes you can try out this Holi. Also read: Try this lemon and vanilla breakfast waffle recipe on Valentine's Day to pamper your zesty-but-sweet partner

White Chocolate Thandai Mousse by Chef Anirudh Deshpande at Westin Goa



Ingredients

Thandai syrup -10 gm

Agar agar or chaina grass - 5 gm

White chocolate - 20gm

Milk - 50 gm

Sugar - 10 gm

Whipping cream - 150gm

Lemon juice - 5gm

For garnish

Blue Berry - 5g.

Strawberry - 10gm

Plum - 5gm

Few mint leaves.

Granola - 40 gm

Cookie Crum - 10 gm

Method

Using the wire whisk attachment of your stand mixer (or using your stand mixer), whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form

Transfer the whipped cream to another bowl and set aside

Now melt the white chocolate using a microwave. To the same bowl in which you had whisked the heavy cream add thandai powder and powdered sugar

Beat using the paddle attachment of your stand mixer (or using your hand mixer/whisk) until it is all combined and creamy

Add the melted (and slightly cooled) white chocolate into the mixer

Mix until combined. Scrape down the sides and bottom as needed. 9- Start folding the whipped cream into the cream cheese and thandai mixture. Add the whipped cream in 3 parts

After each addition, mix the cream using the cut-and-fold method, moving your spatula in one direction

Transfer the mousse into a piping bag. Mine was also fitted with a round nozzle

Pipe the mousse into a serving plate using the piping bag. Chill in the fridge for 2 hours before serving

Coconut Gujjia

Ingredients

Refined Flour - 280 gm

Water – 50 ml

Khoya – 150 gm

Semolina-40 gm

Green Cardamom (powdered) – 5 gm

Almonds (finely chopped) - 20 gm

Pistachio finely chopped - 20 gm

Desiccated coconut - 30 gm

Raisins-30 gm

Ghee - 300 ml (for deep-frying)

Sugar syrup:

Sugar - 200 gm

Water – 100 ml

Method: