Thandai Mousse and Coconut Gujjia: Recipes you can try on Holi
No Indian celebration is complete without delicious food, and Holi is filled with delightful dishes
Everyone in India and many people abroad are aware of Holi and how it is one of the most important festivals in the country. Red hands, green cheeks, pink forehead, yellow nose; Holi is such a playful occasion.
Much like any other Indian celebration, Holi is incomplete without delicious food. Here are some recipes you can try out this Holi. Also read: Try this lemon and vanilla breakfast waffle recipe on Valentine's Day to pamper your zesty-but-sweet partner
White Chocolate Thandai Mousse by Chef Anirudh Deshpande at Westin Goa
Ingredients
- Thandai syrup -10 gm
- Agar agar or chaina grass - 5 gm
- White chocolate - 20gm
- Milk - 50 gm
- Sugar - 10 gm
- Whipping cream - 150gm
- Lemon juice - 5gm
For garnish
- Blue Berry - 5g.
- Strawberry - 10gm
- Plum - 5gm
- Few mint leaves.
- Granola - 40 gm
- Cookie Crum - 10 gm
Method
- Using the wire whisk attachment of your stand mixer (or using your stand mixer), whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form
- Transfer the whipped cream to another bowl and set aside
- Now melt the white chocolate using a microwave. To the same bowl in which you had whisked the heavy cream add thandai powder and powdered sugar
- Beat using the paddle attachment of your stand mixer (or using your hand mixer/whisk) until it is all combined and creamy
- Add the melted (and slightly cooled) white chocolate into the mixer
- Mix until combined. Scrape down the sides and bottom as needed. 9- Start folding the whipped cream into the cream cheese and thandai mixture. Add the whipped cream in 3 parts
- After each addition, mix the cream using the cut-and-fold method, moving your spatula in one direction
- Transfer the mousse into a piping bag. Mine was also fitted with a round nozzle
- Pipe the mousse into a serving plate using the piping bag. Chill in the fridge for 2 hours before serving
Coconut Gujjia
Ingredients
- Refined Flour - 280 gm
- Water – 50 ml
- Khoya – 150 gm
- Semolina-40 gm
- Green Cardamom (powdered) – 5 gm
- Almonds (finely chopped) - 20 gm
- Pistachio finely chopped - 20 gm
- Desiccated coconut - 30 gm
- Raisins-30 gm
- Ghee - 300 ml (for deep-frying)
- Sugar syrup:
- Sugar - 200 gm
- Water – 100 ml
Method:
- Make a soft dough using refined flour and knead well by sprinkling some water and to
- accentuate the taste add some ghee to the dough
- Once the dough attains the perfect consistency, keep it aside for an hour
- Take a deep-fry pan then saute khoya and semolina till it turns golden and keep it aside to cool.
- Add sugar, green cardamom, and soaked almonds to the cooled khoya and mix well. To make this stuffing add some dry roasted nuts and raisins, this will add a nice crunch to the Gujjia recipe
- Take two drops of ghee or refined oil and spread it well on your palms.
- Then make small round balls from the dough and make a cup-like space in the balls to fill the
- sumptuous stuffing.
- After adding the filling seal corners in such a way that it secures the stuffing while frying the Gujjia.
- Roll the sides as per your choice of pattern.
- Heat ghee in a pan over medium flame. Fry the Gujjia till golden brown from all sides and garnish it with some saffron strands and crushed pistachios.