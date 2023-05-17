Enjoy these simple treats at home without compromising on your calorie count

Want to treat your loved ones to something delicious and nutritious at home, but unable to decide what it can be? Then, to spare you the hesitancy, here are two amazing recipes by Chef Aditi Handa, the co-founder and head chef from The Baker's Dozen. Prepare these at your home and simply relish its flavours, with your family members.

Paneer Rolls

How about indulging in the delicious paneer rolls, brimming with goodness of paneer and whole wheat? Packed with nutrients, this mouthwatering snack is so quick to make and is a light meal.

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Cooking time: 15 Minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Whole wheat bread

Paneer - 1 bowl (big)

Finely chopped - 1 capsicum, 1 onion and 1 tomato

Paneer masala - 1 ⅕ tbsp

Salt- as per taste

Butter - 1 tbsp

Coriander and mint leaves paste

Method

Firstly, add paneer in a bowl, along with finely chopped onion, capsicum and tomato.

Mix salt, paneer masala, pepper and with all the ingredients.

Take a slice of your favourite whole wheat loaf, trim the edges and flatten the slices.

Then using a knife, apply the coriander and mint leaves paste and then take your paneer filling, put it on the flattened slices and roll up the slices.

Heat butter in a pan and then pan fry the rolls until they turn golden-brown.

Lastly serve the delicious home cooked paneer rolls along with your favourite cheesy dip and sauces.

Nutella Cinnamon Rolls

You just can’t help but devour these sweet, sugary and nutritious treat with delight. Perfect for your breakfast, these Whole Wheat Cinnamon Rolls with Nutella will surely leave your taste buds impressed. You can have it as a quick breakfast, mid-day snack, or dessert since they are the optimal balance of sweet and healthful. Satisfy your sweet tooth with this simple recipe at home.

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Cooking time: 15 Minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients

4 whole wheat bread

Nutella to spread

2 eggs- whisked

Powdered sugar

A pinch of cinnamon powder

Method

Take a slice of your favorite whole wheat loaf, and then trim the edges, and flatten the slices.

Next, apply the super yummy nutella on the flattened slices, using a knife, and roll them up.

Heat butter in a pan and then pan fry the rolls until they turn golden-brown.

Sprinkle some powdered sugar and cinnamon powder on your rolls and voila! Your Nutella Cinnamon Rolls are ready to eat.