Treat your brother with easy-to-make Bhapa Doi on Bhai Dooj

It’s that day again when brothers get this special treatment and lots of pampering from their sisters. Apart from giving gifts, we also like to treat them with something nice, flavourful and unique. But not all can cook. So, we bring you this recipe of Bhapa Doi, a fusion Bengali dessert, which Supreet Ghai, director of culinary for ibis and ibis Styles, shares.

Supreet Ghai

Ingredients

A few slices of red apple (imported)

A few slices of green apple (imported)

A handful of grapes (imported)

Parle G crumb

A scoop of baked curd

2-3 spoons of caramel sauce

Fresh mint sprig

A pinch of rock salt

Preparing the baked curd

Take 2 cups of yoghurt in a large bowl.

Tie it in a muslin cloth or a clean kitchen towel.

Hang the cloth with the yoghurt over a bowl or sink in the refrigerator for about 2 hours to drain excess water, giving you a bowl of creamy hung curd.

Take the hung curd in a large mixing bowl, and add a bowl of condensed milk to it. Mix both until you get a smooth consistency.

Add ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder to the mixture.

Pour in saffron-soaked milk, including the strands.

Mix the ingredients thoroughly using a whisk to ensure even distribution of flavours.

Grease a heatproof bowl with a little ghee or butter to prevent sticking.

Pour the prepared mixture into the greased bowl.

Cover the bowl with aluminium foil to prevent water from dripping onto the mixture.

Place the bowl in a steamer and steam for about 20 minutes. Keep an eye on it to avoid overcooking.

Once the Bhapa Doi is steamed, let it cool to room temperature.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until it is well-chilled.

Bhapa Doi

Assembling

Wash and peel the red and green apples. Dice the apples and set them aside. Wash the grapes thoroughly and cut them into halves.

Crush the Parle G biscuits into fine crumbs.

In a bowl, mix the biscuit crumbs with melted butter to form a crust.

Press the crust mixture into the base of serving bowls or a baking dish to create the bottom layer.

Arrange the diced apples and halved grapes over the crust layer.

In a separate bowl, whisk the baked curd until smooth, and place it on the bowl/dish.

Drizzle the caramel sauce evenly over the curd layer.

Sprinkle finely chopped fresh mint leaves over the top for a refreshing flavour.

Place the prepared Bhapa Doi in the refrigerator to chill for at least a few hours or until set. Serve chilled.