Make your own skeletal cocktail for Halloween home parties

With Halloween at the doorstep, parties have already begun to cover for the weekend before the festival. If you are doing a house party for Halloween this season, then take a cue from corporate chef Arindam Banerjee from Aditya Group and make this sweet and sour mojito to floor your guests away. Available at Baraf (Garia), this Kala Khopdi Mojito fits the occasion and the name, considering the innovative ways in which it can be presented for the haunting nights.

To make this simple, easy-to-make cocktail, here’s what you need to do.

Ingredients:

· Mint leaves - 10 to 12

· Sugar syrup - 20ml

· Mint syrup - 10ml

· Lemon chunks - 8pcs

· Lemon juice - 5ml

· Kala khatta syrup - 10ml

· White rum - 60ml

· Top up soda - 180ml

Method:

· Mix mint leaves, sugar, mint and kala khatta syrups, lemon juice, and white rum.

· Top up with soda and shake well.

· Garnish with lemon chunks and mint leaves and serve.