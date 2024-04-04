National Burrito Day 2024: Power up your Burrito bowl with this edgy veggie recipe!

Wrapped in a flour tortilla and filled with delicious stuffing, Burrito is no longer limited to Mexico, it has made its mark all over the world. While its taste is quite known now, the hilarious confusion behind its name isn’t. The word ‘burrito’ means ‘little donkey’ in Spanish. If legend has it true, Juan Méndez, the alleged man behind the Mexican delicacy, rode around on a donkey while he carried food wrapped in tortillas.
The traditional burrito was originally small and thin and was stuffed with only one or two ingredients. However, with time, it evolved into the big and juicy form that we know of. From breakfast burritos to bacon-wrapped burritos, the dish now transforms to suit every occasion and taste preference. Our favourite among the lot is the scrumptious burrito bowl, which makes for a healthy and filling meal choice.
This National Burrito Day, we might just have the right recipe for you to deconstruct that burrito and make your very own bowl version!
Ingredients:
For the rice:
Rice (white or brown): 1 cup
Water: 1 cup
Salt: ¼ teaspoon
Oil: 1 tablespoon
Lime juice: 2 tablespoons
For the Pico de gallo (onion tomato salad):
Finely chopped red onion: 1
Finely chopped tomatoes: 2
Finely chopped jalapeno: 1
Salt and black pepper to taste
For the fajita veggies:
Red bell pepper:1
Orange bell pepper: 1
Red onion: 1
Dry oregano: 1 teaspoon
Cumin powder + red chilli powder: 1 teaspoon
Salt and black pepper
For serving:
Canned black beans
Guacamole
Shredded cheese
Sour cream/yoghurt
Shredded lettuce
Tortilla chips: optional
Chopped cilantro
Lime wedges
Method:
Preparing the components:
Begin by cooking the rice. Keep it aside once cooked properly.
In a skillet, add the bell peppers and onion and cook them for 3 to 5 minutes before you begin to stir.
Once the vegetables are half cooked, add in the spices and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Keep the fajita veggies aside.
Next, mix the chopped onion, jalapenos, cilantro and tomatoes with salt and lime juice. With that, your Pico de gallo is ready.
Assembling the bowl:
First, add the cooked rice to a serving bowl.
Follow it up with a topping of black beans, fajita veggies and the Pico de gallo.
Next, add the shredded cheese, guacamole, lime wedges, sour cream and cilantro.
Go on to finish with a layer of tortilla chips if you’re looking for that extra crunch.
Tip: Skip adding jalapenos if you do not have a good spice tolerance.