Recipes

National Burrito Day 2024: Power up your Burrito bowl with this edgy veggie recipe!

National Burrito Day is celebrated every first Thursday of April
In frame: Burrito bowl (Image for representational purpose)
In frame: Burrito bowl (Image for representational purpose)

Wrapped in a flour tortilla and filled with delicious stuffing, Burrito is no longer limited to Mexico, it has made its mark all over the world. While its taste is quite known now, the hilarious confusion behind its name isn’t. The word ‘burrito’ means ‘little donkey’ in Spanish. If legend has it true, Juan Méndez, the alleged man behind the Mexican delicacy, rode around on a donkey while he carried food wrapped in tortillas. 

The traditional burrito was originally small and thin and was stuffed with only one or two ingredients. However, with time, it evolved into the big and juicy form that we know of. From breakfast burritos to bacon-wrapped burritos, the dish now transforms to suit every occasion and taste preference. Our favourite among the lot is the scrumptious burrito bowl, which makes for a healthy and filling meal choice. 

In frame: Burrito bowl (Image for representational purpose)
Here's how you can make sugar-free Matcha Gujiya

This National Burrito Day, we might just have the right recipe for you to deconstruct that burrito and make your very own bowl version!

Ingredients:

For the rice:

Rice (white or brown): 1 cup

Water: 1 cup

Salt: ¼ teaspoon

Oil: 1 tablespoon

Lime juice: 2 tablespoons

For the Pico de gallo (onion tomato salad):

Finely chopped red onion: 1

Finely chopped tomatoes: 2

Finely chopped jalapeno: 1

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the fajita veggies:

Red bell pepper:1 

Orange bell pepper: 1 

Red onion: 1

Dry oregano: 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder + red chilli powder: 1 teaspoon

Salt and black pepper

For serving:

Canned black beans

Guacamole

Shredded cheese

Sour cream/yoghurt 

Shredded lettuce

Tortilla chips: optional

Chopped cilantro 

Lime wedges

Method:

Preparing the components:

  1. Begin by cooking the rice. Keep it aside once cooked properly.

  2. In a skillet, add the bell peppers and onion and cook them for 3 to 5 minutes before you begin to stir.

  3. Once the vegetables are half cooked, add in the spices and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Keep the fajita veggies aside.

  4. Next, mix the chopped onion, jalapenos, cilantro and tomatoes with salt and lime juice. With that, your Pico de gallo is ready.

Assembling the bowl:

  1. First, add the cooked rice to a serving bowl. 

  2. Follow it up with a topping of black beans, fajita veggies and the Pico de gallo.

  3. Next, add the shredded cheese, guacamole, lime wedges, sour cream and cilantro.

  4. Go on to finish with a layer of tortilla chips if you’re looking for that extra crunch.

In frame: Burrito bowl (Image for representational purpose)
Serve this fusion dessert to your guests this Holi

Tip: Skip adding jalapenos if you do not have a good spice tolerance. 

Burrito bowl
National Burrito Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com