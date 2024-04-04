National Burrito Day 2024: Power up your Burrito bowl with this edgy veggie recipe!

Wrapped in a flour tortilla and filled with delicious stuffing, Burrito is no longer limited to Mexico, it has made its mark all over the world. While its taste is quite known now, the hilarious confusion behind its name isn’t. The word ‘burrito’ means ‘little donkey’ in Spanish. If legend has it true, Juan Méndez, the alleged man behind the Mexican delicacy, rode around on a donkey while he carried food wrapped in tortillas.

The traditional burrito was originally small and thin and was stuffed with only one or two ingredients. However, with time, it evolved into the big and juicy form that we know of. From breakfast burritos to bacon-wrapped burritos, the dish now transforms to suit every occasion and taste preference. Our favourite among the lot is the scrumptious burrito bowl, which makes for a healthy and filling meal choice.