Make Janmashthami sweeter with these dessert recipes

This Janmasthami take a cue from the expert chefs and whip up some delicious sweets for prayer offerings or Bhog. If you are hosting a get together at home, then also these work really well.
Kesar Piyush by Chef Varun Inamdar
Ingredients:
3 cups Godrej Jersey Curd
¾ cup sugar
1/2 cup Barnyard millet, cooked till soft
½ tsp saffron strands, soaked in water
½ tsp green cardamom, ground fine
A generous pinch of nutmeg, freshly grated
Method:
Take the cooked millets and churn using a blender along with 2 cups of cold water.
Strain using a fine muslin cloth. The Millets’ milk is ready.
In a clean blender, take the curd, millet’ milk, sugar, saffron, cardamom powder, grated nutmeg and blend till fine and thick like a smoothie.
Serve in tall glasses with ice, if you like.
Chocolatey Sheera by chef Ranveer Brar
Ingredients:
2 tbsp Hershey's Chocolate flavored syrup
3 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)
100 gm semolina (suji)
200 ml water
¼ cup sugar
Finely chopped almonds and pistachios for garnish
Method:
Put a saucepan on medium heat, add the ghee and let it melt.
Once the ghee melts, add semolina and roast till the colour changes to a light golden brown.
Slowly add water followed by Chocolate Syrup.
Keep stirring to avoid lumps.
Cover the saucepan and let the mixture simmer for 2 minutes.
Pour it onto a serving plate or bowl.
Garnish with sliced almonds and serve it hot or cool.