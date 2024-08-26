Make Janmashthami sweeter with these dessert recipes

Recipes

This Janmasthami take a cue from the expert chefs and whip up some delicious sweets for prayer offerings or Bhog. If you are hosting a get together at home, then also these work really well.

Kesar Piyush by Chef Varun Inamdar

Ingredients:

  •  3 cups Godrej Jersey Curd

  •  ¾ cup sugar

  •  1/2 cup Barnyard millet, cooked till soft

  •  ½ tsp saffron strands, soaked in water

  •  ½ tsp green cardamom, ground fine

  •  A generous pinch of nutmeg, freshly grated

Method:

  • Take the cooked millets and churn using a blender along with 2 cups of cold water.

  • Strain using a fine muslin cloth. The Millets’ milk is ready.

  • In a clean blender, take the curd, millet’ milk, sugar, saffron, cardamom powder, grated nutmeg and blend till fine and thick like a smoothie.

  • Serve in tall glasses with ice, if you like.

Chocolatey Sheera by chef Ranveer Brar

Ingredients:

  •  2 tbsp Hershey's Chocolate flavored syrup

  •  3 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

  •  100 gm semolina (suji)

  •  200 ml water

  •  ¼ cup sugar

  •  Finely chopped almonds and pistachios for garnish

Method:

  • Put a saucepan on medium heat, add the ghee and let it melt.

  • Once the ghee melts, add semolina and roast till the colour changes to a light golden brown.

  • Slowly add water followed by Chocolate Syrup.

  • Keep stirring to avoid lumps.

  • Cover the saucepan and let the mixture simmer for 2 minutes.

  • Pour it onto a serving plate or bowl.

  • Garnish with sliced almonds and serve it hot or cool.

