Try this easy recipe for Tagliata salad with peppery arugula

Craving a restaurant-worthy steak salad but short on time? Look no further than this recipe inspired by Tagliata, the Italian sliced-steak dish. Meaning "to cut" in Italian, Tagliata is all about showcasing the beauty of perfectly seasoned and cooked steak. This recipe by Christopher Kimball brings this culinary gem to your weeknight table with a minimum of fuss.
The key lies in the simplicity. A dry rub of salt, pepper, and ground fennel coaxes out the natural flavors of the steak. Seared to a perfect rare or medium-rare in a hot cast-iron pan, the meat is then allowed to rest, building in juicy tenderness. While the steak takes a breather, Peppadew peppers and garlic join forces in a quick pan dance, creating a simple yet flavorful sauce with a touch of lemon juice and olive oil. For the salad base, a vibrant vinaigrette bathes peppery arugula, while generous shavings of Parmesan add a savory touch.
The magic happens when you thinly slice the steak against the grain, each bite bursting with flavor. Arrange these beauties over the bed of arugula, spoon on the warm pan sauce, and finish with a final flourish of Parmesan. Buon appetito!
Skirt steak salad with arugula and peppadews
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
2 teaspoons ground fennel
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
1 pound skirt steak, trimmed
7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
3 tablespoons lemon juice
½ cup drained and chopped Peppadew peppers
1 medium garlic clove, thinly sliced
8 ounces baby arugula ( about 12 cups lightly packed)
1½ ounce Parmesan cheese, shaved (3/4 cup)
In a small bowl, combine the fennel, ½ teaspoon salt and 2 teaspoons pepper. Coat the steak with the seasoning, then let sit for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a liquid measuring cup, whisk together 6 tablespoons of the oil, the lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Set aside.
In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil until barely smoking. Add the steak and sear without moving, until well browned, about 3 minutes.
Flip and brown on the second side, about another 2 minutes for rare to medium-rare.
Transfer to a plate and let rest for 10 minutes. Return the skillet to medium-high. Add the Peppadews and garlic, then cook for 30 seconds.
Stir the dressing, then add half to the skillet, scraping the pan to deglaze.
In a large bowl, toss the arugula with the remaining dressing and half of the Parmesan, then divide among serving plates.
Thinly slice the steak against the grain, then arrange slices over the arugula. Spoon some warm pan sauce over each serving. Top with the remaining Parmesan.