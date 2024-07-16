Try this easy recipe for Tagliata salad with peppery arugula

Craving a restaurant-worthy steak salad but short on time? Look no further than this recipe inspired by Tagliata, the Italian sliced-steak dish. Meaning "to cut" in Italian, Tagliata is all about showcasing the beauty of perfectly seasoned and cooked steak. This recipe by Christopher Kimball brings this culinary gem to your weeknight table with a minimum of fuss.

The key lies in the simplicity. A dry rub of salt, pepper, and ground fennel coaxes out the natural flavors of the steak. Seared to a perfect rare or medium-rare in a hot cast-iron pan, the meat is then allowed to rest, building in juicy tenderness. While the steak takes a breather, Peppadew peppers and garlic join forces in a quick pan dance, creating a simple yet flavorful sauce with a touch of lemon juice and olive oil. For the salad base, a vibrant vinaigrette bathes peppery arugula, while generous shavings of Parmesan add a savory touch.

The magic happens when you thinly slice the steak against the grain, each bite bursting with flavor. Arrange these beauties over the bed of arugula, spoon on the warm pan sauce, and finish with a final flourish of Parmesan. Buon appetito!