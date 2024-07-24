Recipes

Combat monsoon blues with this beetroot kofta curry recipe

If the monsoons has got you stuck at home, then shoo away the blues by trying this simple and healthy beetroot kofta curry. With more than one good reason to consume beetroot for a healthy living, this vegetarian recipe works well with roti, naan and even rice. Take a cue from executive chef Nitish Chandra Phani of The Tamara Kodai and put on your chef's hat.

Ingredients                                        

For Beetroot Kofta

  • 100 g Beetroot

  • 05  g Garlic

  • 50 g Soft cheese (like Amul cheese)

  • 03 g Cumin powder

  • 03 g green chilli

  • 50 ml Vegetable oil for cooking

  • 20  g of Corn starch

  • Salt to taste

  • 200 ml Vegetable oil for deep frying beetroot kofta

For Gravy

  • 20 g Ginger, chopped

  • 03 g ginger, juliennes (for garnish)

  • 100 g Tomatoes, chopped

  • 05 g Green chillies, chopped

  • 50 g Onions, chopped

  • 150 g Beetroot

  • 20 g Khova

  • 20  g cashew nuts

  • 100 g Tomato puree

  • 10 g Cumin powder

  • 5 g Turmeric powder

  • 5  g Kasuri methi

  • 15 g Kashmiri chilli powder

  • 50 ml oil (the same used for frying kofta)

  • 10 g Cream

  • 10 g Butter

  • Salt to taste

Method

For kofta

  • Grate raw, peeled beetroot and soft cheese. Keep separately.

  • Heat 200 ml oil and add the chopped garlic. Sauté for a few minutes.

  • Add green chillies and grated beetroot and stir it for 2 minutes

  • Add cumin powder.

  • Take off the fire and bring it to room temperature.

  • Add cornstarch and add salt to taste. Mix well.

  • From this mix, make a small ball and flatten it on the palm of your hand.

  • Stuff with grated cheese. Roll into equal-sized balls.  

  • Deep fry all beetroot balls. Place them on kitchen tissue to drain. Allow to cool. And then, cut them in the middle into two slices.

For Gravy 

  • Soak cashew nuts in hot water for ½ an hour, remove, and blend into a fine paste. Set aside.  

  • Peel and cut fresh beetroot into small pieces. Place in blender and make a smooth beetroot paste.

  • Heat oil in a saucepan.

  • Sauté chopped onions and garlic till translucent.

  • Add green chillies, chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, and cumin powder, and stir it for a while.

  • Add tomato puree and cashew paste.

  • Stir thoroughly till all the mixture is well cooked (05 to 07 minutes).

  • Add khova and beetroot paste, followed by salt to taste.

  • Cook for 5 minutes. Sprinkle kasuri methi.

  • Add the cream and butter and check the seasoning.

  • Pour the gravy into a deep bowl. Arrange sliced beetroot spheres on top of the gravy.

  • Serve hot with juliennes of ginger.

