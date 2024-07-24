Whip up these 2 chocolate-based recipes to uplift your mood

Chef Aditi Handa shares these delicious and easy to make recipes
Picture used for reference
Picture used for referenceUnsplash

A bad day at the office or a gloomy, lonely monsoon evening, can really mess up your mood badly. And chocolate bars and chocolate desserts always come to the rescue to handle such situations. Here are two quick recipes by Aditi Handa, head chef and co-founder, The Baker's Dozen.

1. Gluten-Free Brownie

Gluten-free brownie
Gluten-free brownie

Indulge in a rich, chocolatey treat with these Gluten-Free Brownies. These brownies are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a delicious dessert without the gluten. Here’s a quick and easy recipe that delivers mouth-watering results every time.

Ingredients

Butter: 67 gm

Castor sugar: 83 gm

Eggs: 133 gm

Water: 17 ml

Chocolate: 200 gm

Method

  • Whisk the castor sugar in water until the sugar is fully melted in.

  • Add in the eggs. Whisk the eggs, sugar and water mixture until it's fluffy and doubles in volume.

  • Now, add in the melted butter and whisk until mixture is homogeneous.

  • In a separate vessel, melt your chocolate and mix it slowly to even out the chunks.

  • Add the melted chocolate to the egg and sugar mixture and whisk for 2-3 minutes.

  • Pour the batter into a baking tray or mould and bake at 180 degree C for 30-35 mins.

  • And voila! Your gluten-free brownie is ready to be served and shared!

2. Chocolate Modak

Chocolate Modak
Chocolate Modak

Whether it’s a festival or any other celebration, sweets are always an essential part of it. If you are with the intention of making some unique delectable sweet, here is a fusion modak that will make you the shining star of this festival.

Ingredients

Banana bread/veg cake: One pack

Grated coconut: 2 spoons

Grated cashew: 2 spoons

Sliced almonds: 1 spoon

Pistachio: 1 spoon

Elaichi powder: 1 spoon

Melted chocolate: One bowl

Method

  • Crumble the banana bread/ veg cake.

  • Add two spoonfuls of grated coconut.

  • Add one spoon of cashew, almonds, pistachio, elaichi powder and mix it.

  • Add the combined mixture in modak mould.

  • Add the modak mould in melted chocolate.

  • Sprinkle over some pistachio.

Picture used for reference
Combat monsoon blues with this beetroot kofta curry recipe
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com