Whip up these 2 chocolate-based recipes to uplift your mood

A bad day at the office or a gloomy, lonely monsoon evening, can really mess up your mood badly. And chocolate bars and chocolate desserts always come to the rescue to handle such situations. Here are two quick recipes by Aditi Handa, head chef and co-founder, The Baker's Dozen.
Indulge in a rich, chocolatey treat with these Gluten-Free Brownies. These brownies are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a delicious dessert without the gluten. Here’s a quick and easy recipe that delivers mouth-watering results every time.
Ingredients
Butter: 67 gm
Castor sugar: 83 gm
Eggs: 133 gm
Water: 17 ml
Chocolate: 200 gm
Method
Whisk the castor sugar in water until the sugar is fully melted in.
Add in the eggs. Whisk the eggs, sugar and water mixture until it's fluffy and doubles in volume.
Now, add in the melted butter and whisk until mixture is homogeneous.
In a separate vessel, melt your chocolate and mix it slowly to even out the chunks.
Add the melted chocolate to the egg and sugar mixture and whisk for 2-3 minutes.
Pour the batter into a baking tray or mould and bake at 180 degree C for 30-35 mins.
And voila! Your gluten-free brownie is ready to be served and shared!
Whether it’s a festival or any other celebration, sweets are always an essential part of it. If you are with the intention of making some unique delectable sweet, here is a fusion modak that will make you the shining star of this festival.
Ingredients
Banana bread/veg cake: One pack
Grated coconut: 2 spoons
Grated cashew: 2 spoons
Sliced almonds: 1 spoon
Pistachio: 1 spoon
Elaichi powder: 1 spoon
Melted chocolate: One bowl
Method
Crumble the banana bread/ veg cake.
Add two spoonfuls of grated coconut.
Add one spoon of cashew, almonds, pistachio, elaichi powder and mix it.
Add the combined mixture in modak mould.
Add the modak mould in melted chocolate.
Sprinkle over some pistachio.