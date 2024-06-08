3 refreshing mango recipes you should try this summer

Craving a refreshing summer treat? Look no further than mangoes! These tropical delights are in season and perfect for adding a burst of sweetness to your meals. Whether you're packing for a picnic, lounging by the pool, or simply enjoying a family dinner, these three easy mango recipes will cool you down and tantalise your taste buds. Get ready to experience the taste of summer with these must-try dishes!
Mango Salsa
Ingredients:
6 ripe Mangos - diced
2 medium red bell pepper - chopped
1 cup chopped red onion
½ cup freshly chopped cilantro leaves
2 jalapeno
½ cup lime juice
Salt to taste
Method:
First, take a serving bowl, and mix the diced mango, bell peppers, onion, cilantro and jalapeno.
Add lime juice to taste.
Using a large spoon, stir the ingredients together. Season to taste with salt, and stir it again.
For the best flavour, let the salsa rest for 10 minutes.
Your Mango salsa is ready to serve!
Aamras
Ingredients:
2 large mangoes
0.13 teaspoon cardamom powder
0.25 pinch saffron strand (optional)
Sugar to taste
Milk as required
Method:
Rinse the mangoes thoroughly and dry them with a clean kitchen towel.
Peel and chop the mangoes.
Then, add the chopped mangoes to a blender. You can also add sugar as per your taste.
Blend to a smooth pulp and transfer it to a bowl.
Add some cardamom powder and crushed saffron strands.
Mix the mixture, to thin the consistency you can slightly, add some milk.
Pour the mixture into an airtight container and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour
Serve cold and savour every bite of your delicious Aamras!
Mango Pudding
Ingredients:
Mango puree
Chopped mangoes
Sugar to taste
2 teaspoons of agar agar powder
0.22 cup water
¾ cup of thick coconut milk
Method:
Take water in a saucepan and add 2 teaspoons of agar agar powder to it.
Gently heat till the mixture is combined.
Add some milk and sugar. Then, cook on low heat, stirring well for 2 to 3 minutes.
Then, add some mango puree and mix.
Take it off the heat and add in chopped mangoes.
Now, pour the mixture into the pudding moulds and place it in the fridge for at least 2 to 3 hours to set.
Check by pressing the top, to see whether the pudding is ready.
To de-mould, gently ease the sides of the pudding from the mould.
Transfer the pudding to a serving plate.
Your Mango pudding is ready to delight your taste buds!
Story by Viksha. A