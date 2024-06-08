Recipes

3 refreshing mango recipes you should try this summer

Beat the summer heat with these delicious recipes
Craving a refreshing summer treat? Look no further than mangoes! These tropical delights are in season and perfect for adding a burst of sweetness to your meals. Whether you're packing for a picnic, lounging by the pool, or simply enjoying a family dinner, these three easy mango recipes will cool you down and tantalise your taste buds. Get ready to experience the taste of summer with these must-try dishes!

Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 6 ripe Mangos - diced

  • 2 medium red bell pepper - chopped

  • 1 cup chopped red onion

  • ½ cup freshly chopped cilantro leaves

  • 2 jalapeno

  • ½ cup lime juice

  • Salt to taste

Method:

  • First, take a serving bowl, and mix the diced mango, bell peppers, onion, cilantro and jalapeno.

  • Add lime juice to taste.

  • Using a large spoon, stir the ingredients together. Season to taste with salt, and stir it again.

  • For the best flavour, let the salsa rest for 10 minutes.

Your Mango salsa is ready to serve!

Aamras

Ingredients:

  • 2 large mangoes

  • 0.13 teaspoon cardamom powder

  • 0.25 pinch saffron strand (optional)

  • Sugar to taste

  • Milk as required

Method:

  • Rinse the mangoes thoroughly and dry them with a clean kitchen towel.

  • Peel and chop the mangoes.

  • Then, add the chopped mangoes to a blender. You can also add sugar as per your taste.

  • Blend to a smooth pulp and transfer it to a bowl.

  • Add some cardamom powder and crushed saffron strands.

  • Mix the mixture, to thin the consistency you can slightly, add some milk.

  • Pour the mixture into an airtight container and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour

  • Serve cold and savour every bite of your delicious Aamras!

Mango Pudding

Ingredients:

  • Mango puree

  • Chopped mangoes

  • Sugar to taste

  • 2 teaspoons of agar agar powder

  • 0.22 cup water

  • ¾ cup of thick coconut milk

Method:

  • Take water in a saucepan and add 2 teaspoons of agar agar powder to it.

  • Gently heat till the mixture is combined.

  • Add some milk and sugar. Then, cook on low heat, stirring well for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Then, add some mango puree and mix.

  • Take it off the heat and add in chopped mangoes.

  • Now, pour the mixture into the pudding moulds and place it in the fridge for at least 2 to 3 hours to set.

  • Check by pressing the top, to see whether the pudding is ready.

  • To de-mould, gently ease the sides of the pudding from the mould.

  • Transfer the pudding to a serving plate.

  • Your Mango pudding is ready to delight your taste buds!

Story by Viksha. A

