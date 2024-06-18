International Picnic Day 2024: Three recipes to try out for your day out in the sun

A soft sun and a buzzing family always calls for a picnic and a picnic always calls for good food. Gather your blankets, pack your baskets and prepare for a feast under the open sky because International Picnic Day is here! As we embrace the tradition of picnicking, let's explore delicious recipes that elevate this outdoor dining experience to a whole new level.
No meal ends without a sweet smile and sweet still sticking to the teeth. Earn some extra brownie points with this perfectly simple and absolutely yummy finishing touch.
Start light and start healthy with a delicious salad which is easy to prepare and easier to port. We recommend you make the Pesta Pasta Salad which is equal parts tasty and green.
Step 1: Boil the pasta as per the package instructions. Once boiled, mix it well with sour cream and pesto.
Step 2: Once the pasta is cooled, mix it with tomatoes, cucumber, peas and basil leaves. Season as per taste and transport it to a container.
Now there are two kinds of people who picnic, those who eat to enjoy the picnic and those who picnic to enjoy the food, this menu is for the latter! Curried rice with eggs in one of the easiest recipes to keep you satiated throughout the evening.
Step 1: Heat oil in a large pan and cook it until soft and slightly golden for about 8-10 minutes. Side by side boil water in a kettle. Stir in curry paste, turmeric, rice, and raisins. Add chicken broth and add enough boiled water to cover the rice by ½cm (about 1 liter). Season with salt. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook on low heat for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, keep covered and let steam for 15 minutes for fluffy rice.
Step 2: In another pan, boil the egg for 7 minutes and immediately cool it off by plunging it into cold water. Transfer the rice to a container and let it cool for an hour. When you are ready to serve, top it with some chopped coriander, grated carrots, sliced cucumber and boiled eggs.
Conclude the day with chocolate-dipped strawberries and your peers who have come along on the picnic will bless for this sweet bliss!
Step 1: Melt some dark chocolate and transfer it to a deep bowl. Hold the strawberries by their leaves and gently dip them into the chocolate. If there is any leftover, let it cool off and it can always be reused.
Step 2: Melt white chocolate and drizzle on top for a perfect finish.
(Written by S. Shruthi Darshini)