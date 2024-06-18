International Picnic Day 2024: Three recipes to try out for your day out in the sun

Now there are two kinds of people who picnic, those who eat to enjoy the picnic and those who picnic to enjoy the food, this menu is for the latter! Curried rice with eggs in one of the easiest recipes to keep you satiated throughout the evening.

Step 1: Heat oil in a large pan and cook it until soft and slightly golden for about 8-10 minutes. Side by side boil water in a kettle. Stir in curry paste, turmeric, rice, and raisins. Add chicken broth and add enough boiled water to cover the rice by ½cm (about 1 liter). Season with salt. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook on low heat for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, keep covered and let steam for 15 minutes for fluffy rice.

Step 2: In another pan, boil the egg for 7 minutes and immediately cool it off by plunging it into cold water. Transfer the rice to a container and let it cool for an hour. When you are ready to serve, top it with some chopped coriander, grated carrots, sliced cucumber and boiled eggs.