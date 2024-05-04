50-plus home chefs to showcase dishes from Karnataka in this Bengaluru food festival

Gourmands in Bengaluru, if you are yet to zero down on your plans this weekend, we have just the right event for you to check out. MTR is back with its all-new edition of MTR Karunadu Swada, a food festival celebrating Karnataka cuisine.

The two-day-long food fiesta starting today will witness 50-plus home chefs put their culinary skills on display and you will get to sample dishes from Uttara Karnataka, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Kalyana Karnataka, Udupi and Hale Mysuru.

The festival takes pride in offering delicacies made using locally sourced ingredients and showcasing recipes passed down through generations. For anyone who is yet to be introduced to the simple and soulful flavours of Karnataka, this food festival might just be a good starting point.