Check out these easy-to-make salad recipes

With the rising temperature, dont feel like eating anything? Worry not when you have these curated one-bowl healthy salads to make you feel fresh and happy. Take a cue from expert chefs this Salad Month to make these at home with handy ingredients.
Vegetable Elbow Macaroni Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
Elbow macaroni pasta - 1 cup
Tomato - 2, cut into small cubes
Carrot - 1, grated
Green chilli - 2, chopped
Paneer - 1/2 cup, crumbled
Salt - to taste
Pasta dressing - as required
Coconut oil - 1 tsp
Method:
Boil the elbow macaroni pasta until cooked thoroughly. Drain and let it cool.
In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked pasta, diced tomatoes, grated carrot, chopped green chillies, and crumbled paneer.
Season with salt according to your taste preference.
Drizzle pasta salad dressing over the mixture and add a teaspoon of coconut oil for a subtle boost of flavour. Gently toss everything together until well combined.
Serve immediately, or let it set for a while to let the flavours meld together before serving.
Carrot Kosambari
Ingredients:
Carrots - 2, grated
Coconut oil - 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
Urad dal - 1 tsp
Dry red chilli - 1 whole
Curry leaves - 2 sprigs
Grated coconut - 2 tbsp
Salt - to taste
Method:
Begin by heating coconut oil in a pan over medium heat.
Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter.
Next, add urad dal, whole dry red chilli, and curry leaves to the pan.
Add in the grated carrots and salt, mixing everything well.
Sprinkle grated coconut over the mixture and give it a thorough mix. Your delectable Carrot Kosambari is now ready to be served!