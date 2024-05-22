Recipes

Check out these easy-to-make salad recipes

Take carrots or pasta and turn them into one-bowl magically delicious salad
With the rising temperature, dont feel like eating anything? Worry not when you have these curated one-bowl healthy salads to make you feel fresh and happy. Take a cue from expert chefs this Salad Month to make these at home with handy ingredients.

Vegetable Elbow Macaroni Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

  • Elbow macaroni pasta - 1 cup

  • Tomato - 2, cut into small cubes

  • Carrot - 1, grated

  • Green chilli - 2, chopped

  • Paneer - 1/2 cup, crumbled

  • Salt - to taste

  • Pasta dressing - as required

  • Coconut oil - 1 tsp

Method:

  • Boil the elbow macaroni pasta until cooked thoroughly. Drain and let it cool.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked pasta, diced tomatoes, grated carrot, chopped green chillies, and crumbled paneer.

  • Season with salt according to your taste preference.

  • Drizzle pasta salad dressing over the mixture and add a teaspoon of coconut oil for a subtle boost of flavour. Gently toss everything together until well combined.

  • Serve immediately, or let it set for a while to let the flavours meld together before serving.

Carrot Kosambari

Ingredients:

  • Carrots - 2, grated

  • Coconut oil - 1 tbsp

  • Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp

  • Urad dal - 1 tsp

  • Dry red chilli  - 1 whole

  • Curry leaves - 2 sprigs

  • Grated coconut - 2 tbsp

  • Salt - to taste

Method:

  • Begin by heating coconut oil in a pan over medium heat.

  • Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter.

  • Next, add urad dal, whole dry red chilli, and curry leaves to the pan.

  • Add in the grated carrots and salt, mixing everything well.

  • Sprinkle grated coconut over the mixture and give it a thorough mix. Your delectable Carrot Kosambari is now ready to be served!

