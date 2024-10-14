Check out this walnut chocolate pudding to drive away Monday blues

Recipes

Dive into making a chocolate-filled dessert which is delicious, uses only four - ingredients, healthy and can be easily made in your kitchens. Check out this Walnut Chocolate Pudding recipe by Deeba Rajpal and indulge into it guilt free.

Ingredients:

·      55% Dark couverture chocolate, melted -125 gms

·      Warm Milk – 225 gms

·      Cocoa powder 15 gms

·       Chilean Walnuts – 60gms

Method:

·        In a blender, add Chilean walnuts, warm milk, melted dark chocolate, and cocoa powder.

·        Blend until you achieve a smooth, creamy batter.

·        Pour the mixture into serving dishes and refrigerate overnight to set.

·        Before serving, garnish with extra chopped Chilean walnuts for added crunch.

·        Indulge and enjoy this rich, nutty treat!

