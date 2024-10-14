Check out this walnut chocolate pudding to drive away Monday blues

Dive into making a chocolate-filled dessert which is delicious, uses only four - ingredients, healthy and can be easily made in your kitchens. Check out this Walnut Chocolate Pudding recipe by Deeba Rajpal and indulge into it guilt free.
Ingredients:
· 55% Dark couverture chocolate, melted -125 gms
· Warm Milk – 225 gms
· Cocoa powder 15 gms
· Chilean Walnuts – 60gms
Method:
· In a blender, add Chilean walnuts, warm milk, melted dark chocolate, and cocoa powder.
· Blend until you achieve a smooth, creamy batter.
· Pour the mixture into serving dishes and refrigerate overnight to set.
· Before serving, garnish with extra chopped Chilean walnuts for added crunch.
· Indulge and enjoy this rich, nutty treat!