Drive away Monday blues with this spicy Jhinga Phooljhadi

Method:

Mix the dry masalas with salt and flour. Marinate the prawns in this spice mix for 30 mins to 2 hours.

Heat oil in a pan, add in prawns and fry for a minute. Now place the fried prawns in a bowl.

In the same oil, add in onions and chillies. Season with salt and cook for a minute.

Add in ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.

Add in bellpeppers and saute for 2 minutes.

Now add in the fried prawns and mix well.

Add in some garam masala powder and toss well. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.