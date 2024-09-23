Drive away Monday blues with this spicy Jhinga Phooljhadi

Find your Monday motivation in the kitchen with this spicy prawn recipe. Chef JP Evangelist, Master Chef Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach gives you the simple and easy to make at home recipe for Jhinga Phooljhadi.
Ingredients:
Prawns - 300 gm
Ginger-garlic paste 50 gm
Salt to taste
Red chilly - 10 gm
Garam masala - 20 gm
Oil
Refined flour - 50 gm
Chaat masla - 5 gm
Assorted bellpeppers - 150 gm
Medium onion - one
Method:
Mix the dry masalas with salt and flour. Marinate the prawns in this spice mix for 30 mins to 2 hours.
Heat oil in a pan, add in prawns and fry for a minute. Now place the fried prawns in a bowl.
In the same oil, add in onions and chillies. Season with salt and cook for a minute.
Add in ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.
Add in bellpeppers and saute for 2 minutes.
Now add in the fried prawns and mix well.
Add in some garam masala powder and toss well. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.
Sprinkle some black pepper powder and fresh coriander leaves. Toss well and serve.