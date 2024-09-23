Recipes

Drive away Monday blues with this spicy Jhinga Phooljhadi

Here's your cue to get down to work in your kitchens and serve a delectable Rajasthani dish to your loved ones
Find your Monday motivation in the kitchen with this spicy prawn recipe. Chef JP Evangelist, Master Chef Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach gives you the simple and easy to make at home recipe for Jhinga Phooljhadi.

Ingredients:

  • Prawns - 300 gm

  • Ginger-garlic paste 50 gm

  • Salt to taste

  • Red chilly - 10 gm

  • Garam masala - 20 gm

  • Oil

  • Refined flour - 50 gm

  • Chaat masla - 5 gm

  • Assorted bellpeppers - 150 gm

  • Medium onion - one

Method:

  • Mix the dry masalas with salt and flour. Marinate the prawns in this spice mix for 30 mins to 2 hours.

  • Heat oil in a pan, add in prawns and fry for a minute. Now place the fried prawns in a bowl.

  • In the same oil, add in onions and chillies. Season with salt and cook for a minute.

  • Add in ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.

  • Add in bellpeppers and saute for 2 minutes.

  • Now add in the fried prawns and mix well.

  • Add in some garam masala powder and toss well. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle some black pepper powder and fresh coriander leaves. Toss well and serve.

